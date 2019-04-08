2019 NAB Show Exhibitor News Recap Through April 8

The 2019 NAB Show runs April 6 - 11, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for the NAB Show and will be located on-site in the Press Room (N247). Listed below is the exhibitor news recap through April 8.

04/08/2019 - 12:00 PM

Oi and MediaKind Expand Partnership to Enable Immersive Entertainment Experiences for Oi Consumers Across Brazil

04/08/2019 - 11:45 AM

Television Broadcasters Announce Collaborative Build-out Plans for Next-Gen TV in Top 40 U.S. Television Markets

04/08/2019 - 10:46 AM

Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve Users Soon Able to Mix and Encode MPEG-H Audio by Fraunhofer IIS

04/08/2019 - 10:00 AM

Maxon Acquires Redshift Rendering Technologies

04/08/2019 - 09:30 AM

VITEC Launches Industry’s Highest Density HEVC IPTV Encoder

04/08/2019 - 09:00 AM

Ooyala Unveils Integrations and Workflows for Google Cloud Video Intelligence, Avid Media Composer and TeraVolt

04/08/2019 - 09:00 AM

Leyard and Planar Showcase Their Most Comprehensive Portfolio of Broadcast Solutions at NAB 2019

04/08/2019 - 09:00 AM

Samsung Showcases Innovative Display Solutions Optimized for Broadcast Applications at NAB 2019

04/08/2019 - 09:00 AM

Albania’s ALBtelecom Selects Verimatrix VCAS for Digital Rights Management

04/08/2019 - 08:00 AM

MediaKind Enters Cloud Partnership with Google Cloud to Enhance Delivery of Highly Personalized Media User Experiences

04/08/2019 - 07:00 AM

Intelsat and Aldea Join Forces to Deliver an Unparalleled Global Satellite and Fiber Video Distribution Network

04/08/2019 - 06:00 AM

NGD Systems to Showcase Computational Storage for Media and Entertainment Industry at NAB 2019

04/08/2019 - 06:00 AM

Limelight Networks Features Sub-Second Global Live Video Streaming and New Online Video Innovations at NAB 2019

04/08/2019 - 05:00 AM

Minerva YourTV Now Cloud Service Integrated with ContentWise User Experience Engine

04/08/2019 - 05:00 AM

LaCie Boosts Productivity for Creative Pros with Rugged RAID Shuttle and 2big RAID Professional Storage Solutions at the 2019 NAB Show

04/08/2019 - 04:02 AM

HD Radio and FEMA Demonstrate Emergency Notification Capabilities

04/08/2019 - 02:18 AM

intoPIX Announces Availability of TICO-XS IP-cores Supporting HD and 4K with a Low FPGA Footprint at NAB 2019

04/08/2019 - 02:01 AM

intoPIX TICO-RAW Technology to Simplify and Improve Image Signal Processing of Next-Gen 4K & 8K Cameras at NAB Show 2019

04/08/2019 - 12:05 AM

Qumulo Introduces New Hybrid Storage Platform, Advanced File System Features, and Accelerates Momentum in Media and Entertainment Storage Market

04/05/2019 - 04:17 PM

VisualOn Raises the Bar with Pioneering New Features for its Streaming Media Player Solutions at NAB Show 2019

04/05/2019 - 02:23 PM

AWARN Alliance Demonstrating Advanced Alerting and New Resources for ATSC 3.0 TV Station News Departments

04/05/2019 - 09:44 AM

Verimatrix Announces API Integration between VCAS Ultra and Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Secure Live Video

04/05/2019 - 05:00 AM

ContentWise Introduces Open Connector, Opening Up UX Engine Platform to Any Third-Party Software

04/05/2019 - 04:02 AM

Xperi Corporation to Demo Latest Broadcast Technologies at NAB Show 2019

04/04/2019 - 09:00 AM

Wangsu Deploys NETINT’s Codensity T400 Video Transcoders to Scale H.265 Video Streaming Services Across Its Global CDN

04/04/2019 - 09:00 AM

Verizon Digital Media Services Names SnapStream Official Transition Partner for Volicon Observer

04/04/2019 - 06:00 AM

2019: UHD’s Year of Maturity

04/04/2019 - 06:00 AM

AppTek Launches Subtitling Neural Machine Translation (NMT) for Increased Accuracy, Performance and Workflow Optimization

04/04/2019 - 05:00 AM

Western Digital Showcases Faster, Smarter Workflows at NAB 2019

04/04/2019 - 05:00 AM

Elastifile Showcases Benefits of Cloud-Native File Storage for Rendering and Transcoding at NAB 2019

04/04/2019 - 03:59 AM

Wowza Delivers Product Enhancements and Services Focused on Ensuring Customer Success

04/04/2019 - 03:20 AM

Magyar Telekom Marches Forward with MediaKind’s cloud-based Streaming TV

04/04/2019 - 12:05 AM

Qumulo Announces Broad Expansion of Cloud-Native File Storage Offerings

04/03/2019 - 10:15 AM

Advantech Showcases New Video Solutions at National Association of Broadcasters Conference

04/03/2019 - 10:00 AM

AppTek Delivers New Levels of Accuracy in Live Automated Closed Captioning Solution for Broadcasters

04/03/2019 - 09:04 AM

2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: Tavant Technologies to Zype

04/03/2019 - 09:03 AM

2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to Sympli

04/03/2019 - 09:02 AM

2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: EditShare to Moonlighting

04/03/2019 - 09:01 AM

2019 NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: 24i Media to DynaMount

04/03/2019 - 07:58 AM

SPROCKIT Surpasses $1 Billion Milestone, Announces Final Round of Startups Participating at the 2019 NAB Show

04/03/2019 - 07:41 AM

NAB 2019: Canon Introduces PL- Mount Sumire Cinema Primes; More Info at B&H

04/03/2019 - 06:24 AM

The Preview Channel™ Launches Featuring First Run Movie and Video Game Trailers, Behind-the-Scenes, Star and Director Interviews

04/03/2019 - 06:08 AM

Kingston Enables 8K Production Workflows at 2019 NAB Show

04/03/2019 - 06:00 AM

Creative Cloud Innovation at NAB 2019 Meets Heavy Demands of Today’s Video Professionals

04/03/2019 - 06:00 AM

Teradici Enhances PCoIP® Protocol to Advance Market-Leading Performance for Graphics-Intensive Applications in Multicloud Environments

04/03/2019 - 03:59 AM

Wowza Showcases Live-Streaming Solutions Powered by Microsoft Azure at NAB

04/03/2019 - 03:00 AM

Vodafone Qatar Partners with MediaKind to Deliver New and Immersive IPTV and OTT Services to Multiscreen Audiences

04/02/2019 - 03:22 PM

MediaKind Solutions Power NASCAR Productions and PSSI Global Services to Emmy Award® Success

04/02/2019 - 10:00 AM

NAB 2019: Canon Announces Five New Camcorders; More Info at B&H

04/02/2019 - 07:50 AM

NAB Show Offers Full Slate of Sessions, Programs for Content Creators

04/02/2019 - 06:50 AM

8K TVs Will Be In 56 Million Homes Worldwide By 2025, Says Strategy Analytics

04/02/2019 - 05:50 AM

VITEC Expands HEVC Contribution Solution With MGW Ace Decoder openGear Card

04/02/2019 - 04:34 AM

MediaKind launches cloud-based live 360º video as a service (360aaS) at NAB Show 2019

04/02/2019 - 03:59 AM

Wowza Showcases Low-Latency Streaming Solutions at NAB

04/02/2019 - 03:00 AM

CBC/Radio-Canada Selects Arista Networks for New Broadcast Facility

04/01/2019 - 05:30 AM

Brightcove Completes Acquisition of Ooyala’s Online Video Platform Business

03/28/2019 - 11:30 PM

Verimatrix Secures the Connected Content Workflow at NAB 2019

03/28/2019 - 08:02 AM

All-Star NAB Show Keynote Session Takes Live Sports to New Heights in the Cloud

03/28/2019 - 06:54 AM

Brightcove to Power Live Stream and On-Demand Video Portal for the 2019 NAB Show

03/28/2019 - 06:35 AM

NAB Show to Feature FCC Chairman Pai, Commissioners O’Rielly, Carr and Starks

03/27/2019 - 10:00 AM

Nekojarashi and Morpho Present a Jointly-Developed Cloud Video Processing Service, “Setaria.cloud” at NAB Show 2019

03/27/2019 - 06:00 AM

Friend MTS – Leading Provider of Anti-Piracy Services – Launches Piracy-iQ, a Cutting-Edge Piracy Insight Product

03/27/2019 - 05:45 AM

VITEC to Introduce Zero-Latency HEVC Contribution at the 2019 NAB Show

03/26/2019 - 06:00 AM

MACOM is Enhancing the Future of UHD and Advancing 4K Broadcast Video Applications at NAB 2019

03/25/2019 - 08:34 AM

Belden Shows Media, Entertainment and Tech Pros How Cable and Connectivity Fit into the Digital Ecosystem at NAB 2019

03/21/2019 - 11:40 AM

Over 200 First-Time Exhibitors Join 2019 NAB Show

03/19/2019 - 05:30 AM

Storbyte Intros New ECO-FRIENDLY Storage Systems for Media/Entertainment at NAB Show 2019

03/18/2019 - 09:58 AM

NAB Show Launches New Influencer Series

03/18/2019 - 06:08 AM

MediaKind Welcomes New Era of TV with the Debut of its Universe Portfolio at NAB Show 2019

03/15/2019 - 05:00 AM

Maxon to Exhibit at 2019 NAB Show

03/14/2019 - 09:34 AM

NAB Show and Citizine Announce 2019 Travel Video Award Nominees

03/11/2019 - 10:24 AM

Nanocosmos to Present End-To-End Ultra-Low-Latency Live Streaming with NanoStream Cloud & H5Live Player at NAB Show 2019

03/11/2019 - 07:00 AM

Fremantle Selects TransPerfect’s Media.Next Subtitling Solutions to Support Launch of Remastered Baywatch Series in US, Australia, and Canada

03/11/2019 - 06:00 AM

MediaKind Integrates Netflix App into Mediaroom TV Platform to Deliver Enriched OTT Experiences to All VIVO Fibra Subscribers

03/08/2019 - 08:43 AM

#GALSNGEAR Announces Programming for 2019 NAB Show

03/07/2019 - 08:54 AM

NAB Show to Focus on ‘In-Vehicle Experience’ with New Exhibit Area, Main Stage Session

03/06/2019 - 06:53 AM

NexPlayer Releases New Audio Experience for OTT Solutions

03/04/2019 - 08:00 AM

Emmy Winner Sterling K. Brown to Receive 2019 NAB Television Chairman’s Award

02/27/2019 - 08:22 AM

NAB Show to Feature New ‘Esports Experience’

02/27/2019 - 06:00 AM

Veritone® Announces Agreement to Deliver One-Two Combo for Golden Boy Promotions With Core™ and Digital Media Hub™

02/26/2019 - 09:13 AM

SPROCKIT Announces First Round of Startups Participating at the 2019 NAB Show

02/22/2019 - 07:50 AM

Streaming Summit at NAB Show to Focus on Monetization and Technology

02/12/2019 - 08:17 AM

NAB Show Launches 'Birds of a Feather' Program for Content Creation Community

01/22/2019 - 08:48 AM

NAB Show to Feature White House Broadcast Press Corps

01/16/2019 - 07:47 AM

Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

01/15/2019 - 09:04 AM

FOX NFL SUNDAY To Be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

01/14/2019 - 07:56 AM

NAB Show to Launch 'Product of the Year' Awards

