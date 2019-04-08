2019 NAB Show Exhibitor News Recap Through April 8

The 2019 NAB Show runs April 6 - 11, 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention
Center.
Business Wire is the official
news distribution partner for the NAB Show and will be located
on-site in the Press Room (N247). Listed below is the exhibitor news
recap through April 8.
04/08/2019 - 12:00 PM
Oi
and MediaKind Expand Partnership to Enable Immersive Entertainment
Experiences for Oi Consumers Across Brazil
04/08/2019 - 11:45 AM
Television
Broadcasters Announce Collaborative Build-out Plans for Next-Gen TV in
Top 40 U.S. Television Markets
04/08/2019 - 10:46 AM
Blackmagic
DaVinci Resolve Users Soon Able to Mix and Encode MPEG-H Audio by
Fraunhofer IIS
04/08/2019 - 10:00 AM
Maxon
Acquires Redshift Rendering Technologies
04/08/2019 - 09:30 AM
VITEC
Launches Industry’s Highest Density HEVC IPTV Encoder
04/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
Ooyala
Unveils Integrations and Workflows for Google Cloud Video Intelligence,
Avid Media Composer and TeraVolt
04/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
Leyard
and Planar Showcase Their Most Comprehensive Portfolio of Broadcast
Solutions at NAB 2019
04/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
Samsung
Showcases Innovative Display Solutions Optimized for Broadcast
Applications at NAB 2019
04/08/2019 - 09:00 AM
Albania’s
ALBtelecom Selects Verimatrix VCAS for Digital Rights Management
04/08/2019 - 08:00 AM
MediaKind
Enters Cloud Partnership with Google Cloud to Enhance Delivery of Highly
Personalized Media User Experiences
04/08/2019 - 07:00 AM
Intelsat
and Aldea Join Forces to Deliver an Unparalleled Global Satellite and
Fiber Video Distribution Network
04/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
NGD
Systems to Showcase Computational Storage for Media and Entertainment
Industry at NAB 2019
04/08/2019 - 06:00 AM
Limelight
Networks Features Sub-Second Global Live Video Streaming and New Online
Video Innovations at NAB 2019
04/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
Minerva
YourTV Now Cloud Service Integrated with ContentWise User Experience
Engine
04/08/2019 - 05:00 AM
LaCie
Boosts Productivity for Creative Pros with Rugged RAID Shuttle and 2big
RAID Professional Storage Solutions at the 2019 NAB Show
04/08/2019 - 04:02 AM
HD
Radio and FEMA Demonstrate Emergency Notification Capabilities
04/08/2019 - 02:18 AM
intoPIX
Announces Availability of TICO-XS IP-cores Supporting HD and 4K with a
Low FPGA Footprint at NAB 2019
04/08/2019 - 02:01 AM
intoPIX
TICO-RAW Technology to Simplify and Improve Image Signal Processing of
Next-Gen 4K & 8K Cameras at NAB Show 2019
04/08/2019 - 12:05 AM
Qumulo
Introduces New Hybrid Storage Platform, Advanced File System Features,
and Accelerates Momentum in Media and Entertainment Storage Market
04/05/2019 - 04:17 PM
VisualOn
Raises the Bar with Pioneering New Features for its Streaming Media
Player Solutions at NAB Show 2019
04/05/2019 - 02:23 PM
AWARN
Alliance Demonstrating Advanced Alerting and New Resources for ATSC 3.0
TV Station News Departments
04/05/2019 - 09:44 AM
Verimatrix
Announces API Integration between VCAS Ultra and Amazon Web Services
(AWS) for Secure Live Video
04/05/2019 - 05:00 AM
ContentWise
Introduces Open Connector, Opening Up UX Engine Platform to Any
Third-Party Software
04/05/2019 - 04:02 AM
Xperi
Corporation to Demo Latest Broadcast Technologies at NAB Show 2019
04/04/2019 - 09:00 AM
Wangsu
Deploys NETINT’s Codensity T400 Video Transcoders to Scale H.265 Video
Streaming Services Across Its Global CDN
04/04/2019 - 09:00 AM
Verizon
Digital Media Services Names SnapStream Official Transition Partner for
Volicon Observer
04/04/2019 - 06:00 AM
2019:
UHD’s Year of Maturity
04/04/2019 - 06:00 AM
AppTek
Launches Subtitling Neural Machine Translation (NMT) for Increased
Accuracy, Performance and Workflow Optimization
04/04/2019 - 05:00 AM
Western
Digital Showcases Faster, Smarter Workflows at NAB 2019
04/04/2019 - 05:00 AM
Elastifile
Showcases Benefits of Cloud-Native File Storage for Rendering and
Transcoding at NAB 2019
04/04/2019 - 03:59 AM
Wowza
Delivers Product Enhancements and Services Focused on Ensuring Customer
Success
04/04/2019 - 03:20 AM
Magyar
Telekom Marches Forward with MediaKind’s cloud-based Streaming TV
04/04/2019 - 12:05 AM
Qumulo
Announces Broad Expansion of Cloud-Native File Storage Offerings
04/03/2019 - 10:15 AM
Advantech
Showcases New Video Solutions at National Association of Broadcasters
Conference
04/03/2019 - 10:00 AM
AppTek
Delivers New Levels of Accuracy in Live Automated Closed Captioning
Solution for Broadcasters
04/03/2019 - 09:04 AM
2019
NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: Tavant Technologies to Zype
04/03/2019 - 09:03 AM
2019
NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: National Academy of Television Arts &
Sciences to Sympli
04/03/2019 - 09:02 AM
2019
NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: EditShare to Moonlighting
04/03/2019 - 09:01 AM
2019
NAB Show Exhibitor Profiles: 24i Media to DynaMount
04/03/2019 - 07:58 AM
SPROCKIT
Surpasses $1 Billion Milestone, Announces Final Round of Startups
Participating at the 2019 NAB Show
04/03/2019 - 07:41 AM
NAB
2019: Canon Introduces PL- Mount Sumire Cinema Primes; More Info at B&H
04/03/2019 - 06:24 AM
The
Preview Channel™ Launches Featuring First Run Movie and Video Game
Trailers, Behind-the-Scenes, Star and Director Interviews
04/03/2019 - 06:08 AM
Kingston
Enables 8K Production Workflows at 2019 NAB Show
04/03/2019 - 06:00 AM
Creative
Cloud Innovation at NAB 2019 Meets Heavy Demands of Today’s Video
Professionals
04/03/2019 - 06:00 AM
Teradici
Enhances PCoIP® Protocol to Advance Market-Leading Performance for
Graphics-Intensive Applications in Multicloud Environments
04/03/2019 - 03:59 AM
Wowza
Showcases Live-Streaming Solutions Powered by Microsoft Azure at NAB
04/03/2019 - 03:00 AM
Vodafone
Qatar Partners with MediaKind to Deliver New and Immersive IPTV and OTT
Services to Multiscreen Audiences
04/02/2019 - 03:22 PM
MediaKind
Solutions Power NASCAR Productions and PSSI Global Services to Emmy
Award® Success
04/02/2019 - 10:00 AM
NAB
2019: Canon Announces Five New Camcorders; More Info at B&H
04/02/2019 - 07:50 AM
NAB
Show Offers Full Slate of Sessions, Programs for Content Creators
04/02/2019 - 06:50 AM
8K
TVs Will Be In 56 Million Homes Worldwide By 2025, Says Strategy
Analytics
04/02/2019 - 05:50 AM
VITEC
Expands HEVC Contribution Solution With MGW Ace Decoder openGear Card
04/02/2019 - 04:34 AM
MediaKind
launches cloud-based live 360º video as a service (360aaS) at NAB Show
2019
04/02/2019 - 03:59 AM
Wowza
Showcases Low-Latency Streaming Solutions at NAB
04/02/2019 - 03:00 AM
CBC/Radio-Canada
Selects Arista Networks for New Broadcast Facility
04/01/2019 - 05:30 AM
Brightcove
Completes Acquisition of Ooyala’s Online Video Platform Business
03/28/2019 - 11:30 PM
Verimatrix
Secures the Connected Content Workflow at NAB 2019
03/28/2019 - 08:02 AM
All-Star
NAB Show Keynote Session Takes Live Sports to New Heights in the Cloud
03/28/2019 - 06:54 AM
Brightcove
to Power Live Stream and On-Demand Video Portal for the 2019 NAB Show
03/28/2019 - 06:35 AM
NAB
Show to Feature FCC Chairman Pai, Commissioners O’Rielly, Carr and Starks
03/27/2019 - 10:00 AM
Nekojarashi
and Morpho Present a Jointly-Developed Cloud Video Processing Service,
“Setaria.cloud” at NAB Show 2019
03/27/2019 - 06:00 AM
Friend
MTS – Leading Provider of Anti-Piracy Services – Launches Piracy-iQ, a
Cutting-Edge Piracy Insight Product
03/27/2019 - 05:45 AM
VITEC
to Introduce Zero-Latency HEVC Contribution at the 2019 NAB Show
03/26/2019 - 06:00 AM
MACOM
is Enhancing the Future of UHD and Advancing 4K Broadcast Video
Applications at NAB 2019
03/25/2019 - 08:34 AM
Belden
Shows Media, Entertainment and Tech Pros How Cable and Connectivity Fit
into the Digital Ecosystem at NAB 2019
03/21/2019 - 11:40 AM
Over
200 First-Time Exhibitors Join 2019 NAB Show
03/19/2019 - 05:30 AM
Storbyte
Intros New ECO-FRIENDLY Storage Systems for Media/Entertainment at NAB
Show 2019
03/18/2019 - 09:58 AM
NAB
Show Launches New Influencer Series
03/18/2019 - 06:08 AM
MediaKind
Welcomes New Era of TV with the Debut of its Universe Portfolio at NAB
Show 2019
03/15/2019 - 05:00 AM
Maxon
to Exhibit at 2019 NAB Show
03/14/2019 - 09:34 AM
NAB
Show and Citizine Announce 2019 Travel Video Award Nominees
03/11/2019 - 10:24 AM
Nanocosmos
to Present End-To-End Ultra-Low-Latency Live Streaming with NanoStream
Cloud & H5Live Player at NAB Show 2019
03/11/2019 - 07:00 AM
Fremantle
Selects TransPerfect’s Media.Next Subtitling Solutions to Support Launch
of Remastered Baywatch Series in US, Australia, and Canada
03/11/2019 - 06:00 AM
MediaKind
Integrates Netflix App into Mediaroom TV Platform to Deliver Enriched
OTT Experiences to All VIVO Fibra Subscribers
03/08/2019 - 08:43 AM
#GALSNGEAR
Announces Programming for 2019 NAB Show
03/07/2019 - 08:54 AM
NAB
Show to Focus on ‘In-Vehicle Experience’ with New Exhibit Area, Main
Stage Session
03/06/2019 - 06:53 AM
NexPlayer
Releases New Audio Experience for OTT Solutions
03/04/2019 - 08:00 AM
Emmy
Winner Sterling K. Brown to Receive 2019 NAB Television Chairman’s Award
02/27/2019 - 08:22 AM
NAB
Show to Feature New ‘Esports Experience’
02/27/2019 - 06:00 AM
Veritone®
Announces Agreement to Deliver One-Two Combo for Golden Boy Promotions
With Core™ and Digital Media Hub™
02/26/2019 - 09:13 AM
SPROCKIT
Announces First Round of Startups Participating at the 2019 NAB Show
02/22/2019 - 07:50 AM
Streaming
Summit at NAB Show to Focus on Monetization and Technology
02/12/2019 - 08:17 AM
NAB
Show Launches 'Birds of a Feather' Program for Content Creation Community
01/22/2019 - 08:48 AM
NAB
Show to Feature White House Broadcast Press Corps
01/16/2019 - 07:47 AM
Cathy
Hughes To Be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame
01/15/2019 - 09:04 AM
FOX
NFL SUNDAY To Be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame
01/14/2019 - 07:56 AM
NAB
Show to Launch 'Product of the Year' Awards
****
Qualified press and analysts please note the following important
information.
Exhibitor News:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/2019-nab-show/
Press Information:
https://www.nabshow.com/for-press
***
