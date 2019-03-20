2019 National Cleaning Survey: Why More Households Will Spring Clean This Year Than Any Other

2019 ACI National Cleaning Survey Topline Results:

Seventy-seven percent of households will spring clean this year, more than ever recorded by the American Cleaning Institute’s (ACI) National Cleaning Survey. According to the data, that’s a good thing because we have some dirty little secrets when it comes to cleaning our homes.

Our spring cleaning priorities are revealed in the American Cleaning Institute's 2019 National Cleaning Survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The study, conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of ACI, revealed that 41 percent of heads of household can’t remember the last time they cleaned their refrigerators, 23 percent can’t remember the last time they cleaned their bed linens, 16 percent can’t remember the last time they cleaned their guest bathroom toilet, 47 percent can’t remember the last time they cleaned their oven, and 20 percent have never cleaned their washing machines.

When they do clean, 1 in 4 people does not believe they clean everything properly, and 1 in 3 does not believe they clean everything in their home often enough.

Spring Cleaning Timing and Priorities

While the average time it takes to spring clean is six days, some early birds do catch the worm. Twenty-nine percent finish in one to two days, and 31 percent finish in three to four days. No matter how long it takes, people agree on what to tackle first.

This year’s top priority for spring cleaning is a clear winner – windows, named by 49 percent of respondents. Other items at the top of the list include clothes, closets and drawers (42%), ceiling fans (36%), curtains/blinds (36%), carpets (32%), hardwood/tile floors (25%), bed linens (17%), and home offices (15%).

Spring Cleaning Outcomes

It may be no surprise that among those who spring clean, the three qualities they look for in products are effectiveness, cost, and their multi-purpose use. The entire spring-cleaning process makes people feel accomplished (36%), satisfied (29%), safe (18%), and happy (18%).

“Clearing out the clutter, getting rid of dust and adding some shine – that’s why spring cleaning is such an intuitive activity for so many Americans,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President of Communications. “We clean things that might not otherwise get cleaned all year long, and we feel happy and satisfied with the results.”

The ACI Cleaning Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults, ages 18+ between March 7 and March 14, 2019, using an email invitation and an online survey. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus, by more than 3.1 percentage points for the sample.

