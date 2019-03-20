2019 National Cleaning Survey: Why More Households Will Spring Clean This Year Than Any Other

Seventy-seven percent of households will spring clean this year, more
than ever recorded by the American Cleaning Institute’s (ACI) National
Cleaning Survey. According to the data, that’s a good thing because
we have some dirty little secrets when it comes to cleaning our homes.
The study, conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of ACI, revealed
that 41 percent of heads of household can’t remember the last time they
cleaned their refrigerators, 23 percent can’t remember the last time
they cleaned their bed linens, 16 percent can’t remember the last time
they cleaned their guest bathroom toilet, 47 percent can’t remember the
last time they cleaned their oven, and 20 percent have never cleaned
their washing machines.
When they do clean, 1 in 4 people does not believe they clean everything
properly, and 1 in 3 does not believe they clean everything in their
home often enough.
Spring Cleaning Timing and Priorities
While the average time it takes to spring clean is six days, some early
birds do catch the worm. Twenty-nine percent finish in one to two days,
and 31 percent finish in three to four days. No matter how long it
takes, people agree on what to tackle first.
This year’s top priority for spring cleaning is a clear winner –
windows, named by 49 percent of respondents. Other items at the top of
the list include clothes, closets and drawers (42%), ceiling fans (36%),
curtains/blinds (36%), carpets (32%), hardwood/tile floors (25%), bed
linens (17%), and home offices (15%).
Spring Cleaning Outcomes
It may be no surprise that among those who spring clean, the three
qualities they look for in products are effectiveness, cost, and their
multi-purpose use. The entire spring-cleaning process makes people feel
accomplished (36%), satisfied (29%), safe (18%), and happy (18%).
“Clearing out the clutter, getting rid of dust and adding some shine –
that’s why spring cleaning is such an intuitive activity for so many
Americans,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President of
Communications. “We clean things that might not otherwise get cleaned
all year long, and we feel happy and satisfied with the results.”
The ACI Cleaning Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com)
among 1,000 nationally representative U.S. adults, ages 18+ between
March 7 and March 14, 2019, using an email invitation and an online
survey. For the interviews conducted in this particular study, the
chances are 95 in 100 that a survey result does not vary, plus or minus,
by more than 3.1 percentage points for the sample.
