2019 Online Journalism Awards finalists announced

For the second year, Democracy Fund supported entry fees for micro newsrooms — organizations with 15 or fewer employees — to enter the General Excellence category.
This year's competition introduced a first-of-its kind award to honor people and projects that work with a community as part of a story or reporting process. In evaluating projects for the Gather Award for Engaged Journalism, judges considered unique or innovative use of engagement platforms, execution and meaningful impact on a community. ONA also refreshed sub-categories for the digital audio and video awards.
A group of 159 digital media professionals teamed up to screen 1,078 entries to determine semi-finalists. More than 40 judges representing a diverse cross-section of the industry then conferred to determine finalists and winners.
Camp Fire: California's Deadliest Wildfire, San Francisco Chronicle
Christchurch Terror Attacks, Radio New Zealand
The Capital Gazette Shooting, The Baltimore Sun, Capital Gazette
Breaking News, Large Newsroom
Christchurch Terror Attacks, Stuff
Fire Mauls Beloved Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, The New York Times
Massacre at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Explanatory Reporting, Small Newsroom
Harvesting Peril: Extreme Weather and Climate Change on the American Farm, InsideClimate News
Hawaii 2040, Honolulu Civil Beat
La Cuba Que Viene..., El Toque
Explanatory Reporting, Medium Newsroom
Jailed in Crisis: Mental illness in America's Jails, The Virginian-Pilot
Lessons Lost, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Perversion of Justice, Miami Herald
Powerless, ProPublica, Charleston Gazette-Mail
Explanatory Reporting, Large Newsroom
Gone in a Generation, The Washington Post
Hostile Waters: Orcas in Peril, The Seattle Times
Solitary Voices, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, NBC News Investigative Unit, The Intercept
Why Disasters Happen, The New York Times
Online Commentary
A Woman's Rights, The New York Times
Free Press, The Boston Globe
Shades of Black, The Guardian US
The Privacy Project, The New York Times
Sports, Small/Medium Newsroom
Dirk's Domain: The Ultimate Career Retrospective of Dallas Mavericks Superstar Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Morning News
Titletown, TX: All We Got, McClatchy Studios
Sports, Large Newsroom
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, LA NACION
Nike Told Me to Dream Crazy, Until I Wanted a Baby, The New York Times
Paddling for Gold, The Seattle Times
Feature, Small Newsroom
All the Presidents' Meals, Foreign Policy
Five Days To Vacate: How a Sudden Setback Can Lead to an Eviction in Travis County, KUT News
“Shocked and Humiliated:” Lawsuits Accuse Customs, Border Officers of Invasive Searches of Minors, Women, The Center for Public Integrity
Stuck Kids, ProPublica Illinois
Feature, Medium Newsroom
150 Minutes of Hell: Inside Northern California's Deadly Fire Tornado, San Francisco Chronicle
Losing Laura, The Boston Globe
Millions of Women Already Live in a Post-Roe America: A Journey Through The Anti-Abortion South, The Intercept
The Best Way To Save People From Suicide/I'm Still Here, HuffPost
The Ghosts of St. Joseph's Orphanage, BuzzFeed News
Feature, Large Newsroom
Artifacts of Injustice, The Seattle Times
Surrounded, Los Angeles Times
Visual Investigations: Gaza, The New York Times
The David Teeuwen Student Journalism Award, Small Newsroom
Dirty Business, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism
Inside Queen's Unpublished Foreign Investments, The Queen's Journal
Follow the Water: Hidden Cost of a B.C. Town's Water, University of British Columbia Graduate School of Journalism
On the Line, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism
Smoke and Mirrors, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism
The David Teeuwen Student Journalism Award, Large Newsroom
A Different Border Crisis, Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication
Borderlines, Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications
Native News Honors Project, University of Montana School of Journalism
Puerto Rico: Restless and Resilient, Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication
Uprooted, UNC-Chapel Hill School of Media and Journalism
Pro-Am Student Award
Hate in America, Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication
Homeless Realities, USC / JOVRNALISM
Since Parkland, A Coalition of Students and Educators, The Trace, Miami Herald, McClatchy
The University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism, Small/Medium Newsroom
Free to Shoot Again, The Trace, BuzzFeed News
Hurricane Maria's Dead, Quartz, Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism and the Associated Press
Lessons Lost, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Vanishing Violence: Inside the Staggering Drop in Serious Youth Crime, San Francisco Chronicle
The University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism, Large Newsroom
Copy, Paste, Legislate, USA TODAY NETWORK, The Arizona Republic, The Center for Public Integrity
Heartbroken, Tampa Bay Times
Murder with Impunity, The Washington Post
The Force Report, NJ Advance Media
Excellence in Immersive Storytelling
12 Seconds of Gunfire, The New York Times
SwampScapes, University of Miami
Remembering Emmett Till: The Legacy of a Lynching, The New York Times
Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Ongoing Series
70 Million Podcast, Lantigua Williams & Co.
Drilled, Critical Frequency
Throughline, NPR
Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Limited Series
Believed, Michigan Radio
Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., The Boston Globe, Wondery
Last Seen, WBUR and The Boston Globe
Infectious: The Strange Past and Surprising Present of Vaccines and Anti-Vaxxers, WBUR
Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Use of Audio Storytelling
Monumental Lies, Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting & PRX, Type Investigations
Sex Hurts, KCRW
Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Small Newsroom
Banished, The Marshall Project
Gimme Props, CALmatters
Poisoned Cities; Deadly Border, The Desert Sun, The Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Politics Through the Data, WeDoData
Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Medium Newsroom
Actual Reality, McClatchy
Mayberry Texas, KXAN
The Chatbot Who Loved Me, Dagens Næringsliv
Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Large Newsroom
Borderline, The Washington Post
Flood Thy Neighbor, ProPublica
Susan Potter Will Live Forever, National Geographic
Touchstones, The New Yorker
Excellence in Collaboration and Partnerships
Broke in Philly 2018, Resolve Philadelphia
Electionland, ProPublica, Electionland Coalition
Hurricane Maria's Dead, Quartz, Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism and the Associated Press
Implant Files, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, AVROTROS, NBC News Investigative Unit, Associated Press, More than 50 media partners
Since Parkland, A Coalition of Students and Educators, The Trace, Miami Herald, McClatchy
Digital Video Storytelling
Gone in a Generation, The Washington Post
Operation InfeKtion: Russian Disinformation from Cold War to Kanye, The New York Times
Real America with Jorge Ramos: Immigration, Univision
Visual Investigations, The New York Times
Uncovered, Channel 4 News
Gather Award for Engaged Journalism, Project
#FactsMatterPH, Rappler
Documenters.org, City Bureau
Florida Voices, Florida Today
Hospitals Kept ER Fees Secret. We Worked With Patients to Uncover Them., Vox.com
Three Mile Island Accident's 40th Anniversary, WITF, PA Post
Gather Award for Engaged Journalism, Portfolio
Southern California Public Radio, Southern California Public Radio
The Bureau Local, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Gannett Foundation Award for Technical Innovation in the Service of Digital Journalism
360° Drone, CNN
Open Government Guide, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press
TwoTone, Datavized Technologies, Inc.
The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Small Newsroom
Breathtaking, Undark
Recycling in Chicago, Better Government Association
The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Medium Newsroom
Case Cleared: How Rape Goes Unpunished in America, Newsy, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting & PRX, ProPublica
Investigating the NRA, The Trace, The New Yorker
The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Large Newsroom
Driver's Notebooks Exposed Argentina's Greatest Corruption Scandal Ever: 10 Years and Millions of Cash Bribes in Bags, LA NACION
Parkland: Unprepared and Overwhelmed, South Florida Sun Sentinel
Your Apps Know Where You Were Last Night, and They're Not Keeping It Secret, The New York Times
Knight Award for Public Service
Growing Up Through The Cracks, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Pain and Profit, The Dallas Morning News
Protecting Voters' Rights, The Texas Tribune
The Force Report, NJ Advance Media
General Excellence in Online Journalism, MicroNewsroom
Aos Fatos
Postdata.club
The Pudding
General Excellence in Online Journalism, Small Newsroom
Better Government Association
Honolulu Civil Beat
The Marshall Project
The Trace
General Excellence in Online Journalism, Medium Newsroom
ProPublica
The Texas Tribune
General Excellence in Online Journalism, Large Newsroom
The Globe and Mail
The New York Times
The Washington Post
The Wall Street Journal
The judges for finalists included:
Chris Amico, Senior Developer for Storytelling, USA TODAY NETWORK
Anika Anand, Programming Director, LION
Fergus Bell, CEO, Dig Deeper Media
Heather Bryant, Founder/Director of Project Facet
Pedro Burgos, Digital Journalism Program Director, Insper (Brazil)
Flor Coehlo, Research and Training Manager – Multimedia Development, LA NACION
Tonia Cowan, Graphic Designer, The Wall Street Journal
Anjanette Delgado, Senior News Director for Digital, Detroit Free Press and freep.com
Kat Duncan, Senior Editor, Innovation & Futures Lab, Reynolds Journalism Institute, University of Missouri School of Journalism
Tiffany Fehr, Assistant Editor, Interactive News, The New York Times
Melissa Goh, Head of Planning, AJ+
Joshua Hatch, Director of Digital Products, The Chronicle of Higher Education
Robert Hernandez, Associate Professor of Professional Practice, USC Annenberg School of Journalism
Liz Heron, Strategic Advisor
Michelle Holmes, Head of Partnerships, Alabama Media Group
Jareen Imam, Director of Social Newsgathering, NBC News
Rich Jaroslovsky, Vice President for Content & Chief Journalist, SmartNews Inc.
Michelle Johnson, Associate Professor, Journalism, Boston University
Mitra Kalita, SVP News, Opinion and Programming, CNN Digital
Damon Kiesow, Knight Chair in Digital Editing and Producing, University of Missouri School of Journalism
Anita Li, Director of Communities, The Discourse
Chip Mahaney, Emerging Talent Leader, The E.W. Scripps Company
Nathalie Malinarich, Editor, Mobile & New Formats, BBC News
Carlos Martinez de la Serna, Program Director, Committee to Protect Journalists
Amanda Michel, Global Director, Contributions, The Guardian
Angela Pacienza, Head of Experience, The Globe and Mail
Cheryl Phillips, Hearst Professional in Residence, Graduate Program in Journalism and Director, Big Local News, Stanford University
Aron Pilhofer, James B. Steele Chair in Journalism Innovation, Temple University
Zahra Rasool, Head and Editorial Lead, Contrast, Al Jazeera Digital
Mariana Santos, CEO Chicas Poderosas
Thomas Seymat, VR Editor, Euronews NBC
Versha Sharma, Senior Correspondent and Managing Editor, NowThis
Hari Sreenivasan, Host, Amanpour & Company
Reuben Stern, Director, New York Program, University of Missouri School of Journalism
Vanessa Vancour, Founder and Editor, Noticiero Móvil
Janine Warner, Executive Director, SembraMedia and ICFJ Knight Fellow
Hannah Wise, Social Strategy Editor, The New York Times
Ashley Woods Branch, CEO, Detour Media LLC
Hannah Yi, Supervising Producer, APAC, The Wall Street Journal
Anita Zielina, Director of News Innovation and Leadership, Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism
*Judges were recused from reviewing entries from their own organizations.
About the Online News Association The Online News Association is the world’s largest association of online journalists. ONA’s mission is to inspire innovation and excellence in digital journalism. Membership includes journalists, technologists, media executives, academics and other digital media professionals. ONA hosts the annual Online News Association Conference and administers the Online Journalism Awards.
About Knight Foundation Knight Foundation is a national foundation with strong local roots. We invest in journalism, in the arts, and in the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Our goal is to foster informed and engaged communities, which we believe are essential for a healthy democracy. For more, visit knightfoundation.org.
About the Gannett Foundation The Gannett Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by Gannett Co., Inc. whose mission is to invest in the future of the communities in which Gannett does business, and in the future of our industry. It supports projects that take a creative approach to fundamental issues such as education and neighborhood improvement, economic development, youth development, community problem-solving, assistance to disadvantaged people, environmental conservation and cultural enrichment.
About the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications is driving innovation and engagement across the disciplines of advertising, journalism, public relations and telecommunication. The strength of its programs, faculty, students and alumni — in research and in practice — has earned the college ongoing recognition as one of the best in the nation among its peers. The college offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees and certificates, both online and on campus. The college’s strength is drawn from both academic rigor and experiential learning. The college includes seven broadcast and digital media properties and the nation’s only chair in public interest communications.
About Journalism 360 Journalism 360 is a global network of storytellers accelerating the understanding and production of immersive journalism. Our mission is to help news organizations, journalists, technologists, content creators and journalism educators experiment with all forms of immersive storytelling, including but not limited to 360 video, augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality. Its founding partners are the Knight Foundation, Google News Initiative and the Online News Association.
About the Agora Journalism Center The Agora Journalism Center at the School of Journalism and Communication (SOJC) is the University of Oregon’s gathering place for innovation in communication and civic engagement. Agora works to create and support transformational media innovations in service to civic engagement, and civic engagement that informs media innovation. Agora seeks to articulate a vision and practice of journalism inextricably linked to the health of our democracy. Our projects employ collaboration, experimentation, and public engagement to transform how journalists inform and relate to their communities.
About Democracy Fund The Democracy Fund invests in social entrepreneurs working to ensure that our political system is responsive to the public and able to meet the greatest challenges facing our nation. To learn more visit DemocracyFund.org.