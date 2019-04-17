From April 8th to 9th, the blockchain International Conference was held in Jeju Island by the Korean, Japanese and Chinese representatives of PLUS TOKEN. Around 1200 people from South Korea, Japan, Germany, Malaysia and China attended the summit.

2019 PLUS TOKEN Jeju Island Summit Brings New Consensus to blockchain Industry

Taeyeon, South Korea's Top Star, presided over the opening ceremony. Representatives of Korean academia and universities in blockchain expressed their faith to promote PLUS to the world. Considering the differences in languages and characteristics, we have arranged simultaneous interpretation teams for different languages, such as English, Japanese, Korean, Chinese and German, so that the representatives can better understand each other.

This informal, non-governmental and the media-led international blockchain summit was held so successful that all seats are occupied. From this point of view, this once-in-a-lifetime global blockchain Consensus Conference has already sent a clear signal to the world from South Korea that PLUS TOKEN will gain wide global recognition at an unexpected speed.

Bitcoin has been characterized by de-centralized, non-distortable and traceable since its birth, and has been enjoyed by many worldwide. In addition, Bitcoin is safe, reliable, highly recognizable and able of quick payment, so Bitcoin holders use it as a means of payment. Other digital assets, such as ETH, LTC and XRP, are derived from this.

2018 is the bad year for the digital currency, investors were disillusioned by the market. However, after three years of evolution, a global consensus has been formed after the new PLUS TOKEN has been born, which is participated by investors from more than 100 countries. With the endorsement of investors from various countries and regions, PLUS TOKEN is developing rapidly. In the atmosphere of high investment sentiment, PLUS has created 100 times of value. When many mainstream currencies have steadily declined in 2018, PLUS TOKEN has become the digital asset that creates the most global value.

What is the reason for the success of PLUS TOKEN? It is simply "consensus", the combination of strong common cognition and belief of beyond all factors. Only digital assets with absolute advantages that cannot be tampered with by the will of individuals and organizations can stand out. The global consensus of PLUS TOKEN has satisfied people's imagination and common cognition.

