2019 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Raises $2.1 Million for People in Need

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and its charitable partners gathered today to celebrate the event's charitable giving: the 2019 Concours raised $2.1 million for people in need.

Pebble Beach Company CEO Bill Perocchi announced that a total of $2,112,000 is being distributed to local charities this year—an amount equal to last year's all-time high. Since its founding in 1950, the Concours has now raised more than $29 million in charitable donations.

"The Pebble Beach Concours seeks to celebrate the best cars in the world," said Concours Chairman Sandra Button. "But the place that is Pebble Beach and the people who live here also play a large part in making this Concours great. So, from its start in 1950, the Concours has done its best to give back to the local community, to help people in need. Car enthusiasts from around the world join with us in this endeavor, channeling their passion for cars into raising money for worthy charities."

Through its primary charitable partner, Pebble Beach Company Foundation, the Concours funds more than 90 of the region's youth-focused nonprofits.

"We are so very appreciative of the generosity shown by all of the participants and attendees of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance," said Perocchi. "The Pebble Beach Company Foundation is proud to support organizations in our community that strive to improve the quality of life by focusing their efforts on youth and education."

Additional charities that benefit directly from the Concours include Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County, Natividad Foundation, Kinship Center, Montage Health, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital Foundation, United Way Monterey County and Animal Friends Rescue Project. Several more charities volunteer time and effort in exchange for donations, while other nonprofits benefit from the use of Concours infrastructure, such as tents, to host fundraisers.

The Concours provides funding from many sources besides the event itself. Generous participants send in direct donations, and event partners such as Genesis Motor America, INFINITI USA and Mercedes-Benz USA donate automobiles for charity drawings. Efforts to raise charitable donations through the 2020 Concours are already underway.

The next Pebble Beach Concours takes place on August 16, 2020. For more information, or to make a donation, go to www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

