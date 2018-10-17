2019 Ram 1500 Named Truck of Texas

After two days of evaluations, journalist members of the Texas Auto
Writers Association (TAWA) selected the 2019 Ram 1500 as Truck of Texas.
The award was presented Oct. 16 at the culmination of the Texas Truck
Rodeo, presented by the Steel Market Development Institute (SMDI), in
which 69 journalists drove 57 vehicles and voted on winners across a
range of consumer categories.
In addition to the Ram 1500 winning the overall prize, the 2019 Maserati
Levante GTS won SUV of Texas and 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
took home CUV of Texas. Complete results from the voting are listed
below.
“TAWA journalists know their trucks, and they picked the new Ram as the
clear winner,” said Michael Marrs, TAWA president. “Our members said the
truck performed well even in challenging weather conditions during the
Hill Country floods this year. It was also noteworthy that Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles swept all the overall awards at this year’s competition.”
After a morning of off-road driving on Monday, torrential rain and
safety concerns forced the remainder of the event to move to on-road
evaluations. Still, journalists said they enjoyed their brief time
driving four-wheel-drive vehicles on slippery Texas hills and through
deep mud — conditions that challenge even the best 4x4s and uncover
strengths and weaknesses of off-road products.
At the end of the event, journalists judged each of the vehicles in five
criteria: Interior, Exterior, Performance, Value and Personal Appeal.
In addition to SMDI’s title sponsorship, other sponsors of the 2019
Texas Truck Rodeo included LINE-X Protective Coatings, Saddleback
Leather Company, Katzkin Automotive Leather, the San Antonio Auto &
Truck Show, DFW Auto Show, Houston Auto Show, AutomotiveTouchup and
Wieck.
OVERALL AWARDS
TRUCK OF TEXAS
Winner: 2019 Ram 1500
Runner Up: 2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon
SUV OF TEXAS
Winner: 2019 Maserati Levante GTS
Runner Up: 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
CUV OF TEXAS
Winner: 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
Runner Up: 2019 Mazda CX-9
