2019 Ras Al Khaimah New Year's Eve Fireworks captivates the world with a breathtaking spectacle

Ras Al Khaimah captivated the world with its 2019 New Year’s Eve
Fireworks that welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors to the
emirate. Organised by Marjan, with the support of Ras Al Khaimah’s
government entities, and put together by Fireworks by Grucci, the Ras Al
Khaimah New Year’s Fireworks, spanning a duration of over 13.20 minutes,
also clinched two Guinness World Records for the ‘Longest chain of
fireworks’ and the ‘Longest straight line of fireworks’.
2019 Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Fireworks Secures 2 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ (Photo: AETOSWire)
This year, the celebration was made even more memorable for the visitors
with Al Marjan Island, the venue of the event and the flagship lifestyle
destination by Marjan, hosting several family-oriented activities.
Positioning the event on the global map of New Year’s Eve celebrations,
the Ras Al Khaimah event was telecast internationally, and its images
and videos shared on social media by millions more.
Eng. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Managing Director & CEO of Marjan, said: “The
spectacular event highlighted the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as the
must-visit destination for celebrating the New Year’s Eve. With visitors
arriving from across the world, the event served to highlight the
touristic appeal of Ras Al Khaimah and to position it as a fast-growing
leisure and commercial hub in the region. We thank the leadership of Ras
Al Khaimah for their guidance and support in accomplishing this event,
and all the government entities in the Emirate for the exceptional team
work. With two Guinness World Records set, the 2019 Ras Al Khaimah New
Year’s Eve Gala has been truly historic and adds to the pride of our
nation.”
The celebration flagged off with a fascinating pyrotechnic tribute to
the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the
nation. In a befitting conclusion to the ‘Year of Zayed’ marked in 2018
to coincide with his birth centenary, the night-sky of Ras Al Khaimah
came to life with a brilliant image of Sheikh Zayed followed by a
magnificent fireworks display.
“With our tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed, we highlighted that his
legacy and name is important for us – daily, every hour and every second
of the day. For us, Zayed is the beginning of everything we do; Zayed is
the start of every new challenge; Zayed is our sense of pride. And we
are starting the year, once again, remembering and paying respect to our
great leader,” said Eng. Al Abdouli.
The ‘Longest chain of fireworks’
Clinching the Guinness World Records for the ‘Longest chain of
fireworks’, the first pyrotechnic display, the tribute to the late
Sheikh Zayed, featured 11,284 firework devices. The earlier record was
for deploying 10,005 firework devices set by Viejas Casino & Resort
(USA) in Alpine, California, USA, on September 12, 2014. Fireworks were
deployed from 52 sites along Al Marjan Island and the waterways of Ras
Al Khaimah’s coastline, with the total length of the chain exceeding 4.6
kilometres. The show was designed to 12 international music
compositions, and the record was set in just 40 seconds.
The ‘Longest straight line of fireworks’
This was followed drone countdown to the New Year. A canopy of golden
showers followed, and Ras Al Khaimah won the Guinness World Records for
the ‘Longest straight line of fireworks’. The stunning display spanned
an area of 13 kilometres, trumping the earlier record set over a
distance of 11.38 kilometres.
The display had the largest calibre of aerial shell at a diameter of 600
mm, the largest used in the UAE for any fireworks display during this
New Year’s Eve. The record was set in 12.06 minutes, with fireworks
positioned at 13 sites across Al Marjan Island and the waterways along
the RAK shoreline. There were seven themed chapters for the show, which
was set to international music compositions. The inspiration for the
fireworks display was the natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah, and it was
choreographed to highlight the beautiful beaches and resorts along the
Emirate’s shoreline.
SkyMagic Drone Show
A 200-piece SkyMagic drone show was precisely integrated into the
fireworks design. Scenes such as the tribute to Sheikh Zayed were
displayed within a 100m space in the sky accented by colourful bursts of
fireworks. A sweeping display of a falcon spreading its wings emphasised
the heritage of the Emirate.
Designed by Phil Grucci, CEO & Creative Director of Fireworks by Grucci,
the event was verified by an official adjudicator from Guinness World
Records for the ‘Longest chain of fireworks’ and the ‘Longest straight
line of fireworks.’ Following the fireworks gala, Eng. Al Abdooli and
Phil Grucci, received the Guinness World Records titles from the
adjudicator.
Marjan worked closely with Ras Al Khaimah’s government entities
including Ras Al Khaimah Public Works to create several public viewing
areas across Al Marjan Island. More than 27,000 additional public car
parking spaces were provided to welcome the guests.
Preparations for the 2019 Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Fireworks
started in early 2018 immediately after the successful Guinness World
Record achievement for the ‘Largest Aerial Shell’ displayed from Al
Marjan Island at last year’s New Year’s Eve celebration.
Over 300 hours were spent to design the show. The design resulted in the
programming of over 41,000 lines of computer instructions to control 20
computers to display the sweeping performance. The firework components
for the aerial shells, ranging in size from 14 to 600 mm, were
hand-crafted exclusively by Grucci in their factories in New York and
Virginia over a two-month period.
This time, Marjan had added new viewing areas for more people to enjoy
the show. Several family activities were hosted at the venue including
food trucks, ice cream salons, lemonade corners, colourful band
performances, and face painting and inflatable games for children. Stilt
walkers, mime artists, and clowns welcomed the guests.
For more information, please visit: www.RAKNYE.com
