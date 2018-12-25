2019 Rose Parade® Float Decorating Kicks Off at America's Most Decorated Float Builder, Fiesta Parade Floats

Fiesta Parade Floats:
WHAT?
-
America’s Most Dominant Float Builder unveils a line-up that
includes: Dole Packaged Foods, Kaiser Permanente, City of Torrance,
AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Underground Service Alert of Southern
California (DigAlert 811), Easterseals, Donate Life, Chinese American
Heritage Foundation, The UPS Store, Carnival Cruise Line, Stella Rose
Wines, Northwestern Mutual, and Big Bear Rose Parade Association.
-
Carnival–Like Atmosphere: Thousands of excited volunteers
gather at Decorators’ Village and begin affixing thousands of flowers
and floral arrangements to this year’s Rose Parade floats - a task
that requires over 10,000 cumulative hours for completion.
WHY BE THERE?
-
The Winners Live Here: Fiesta Parade Floats has the highest
prize winning rate over the last 31 years in the Rose Parade industry.
-
Photo Ops At Every Turn: The best place to get an up-close look
at the Rose Parade float preparation, as it is buzzing with excitement
all day and night.
-
Inside Look: Bring your audience a
behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and fun that goes into getting
the floats ready for the 2019 Rose Parade.
-
Action: An opportunity for
your favorite “on the scene” reporter to get their hands dirty and
learn the finer points of Rose Parade float decorating with a line-up
that includes empowering music, tropical rhythms, orchestral
inspirations, centennial celebrations, renewed lives, elephant
selfies, chaotic construction, iconic railroads, hopeful hearts, bird
ballerinas, seagoing ships, jungle boogie genies and snowboarding
bears.
Fiesta Parade Floats
16016 Avenida Padilla, Irwindale, CA
Will
Ostedt: 818-207-4058
Mark
Havenner: 310-469-4371
