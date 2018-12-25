Log in
2019 Rose Parade® Float Decorating Kicks Off at America's Most Decorated Float Builder, Fiesta Parade Floats

12/25/2018 | 11:01pm CET

It’s A Race Against the Clock as Thousands of Volunteers Work to Complete Their Floral Masterpieces in Time for The Start of the 130th Rose Parade

OPEN DAILY FOR MEDIA ONLY
DECEMBER 26 - 31
4:00 am – 11:30 pm

Fiesta Parade Floats:

WHAT?

  • America’s Most Dominant Float Builder unveils a line-up that includes: Dole Packaged Foods, Kaiser Permanente, City of Torrance, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Underground Service Alert of Southern California (DigAlert 811), Easterseals, Donate Life, Chinese American Heritage Foundation, The UPS Store, Carnival Cruise Line, Stella Rose Wines, Northwestern Mutual, and Big Bear Rose Parade Association.
  • Carnival–Like Atmosphere: Thousands of excited volunteers gather at Decorators’ Village and begin affixing thousands of flowers and floral arrangements to this year’s Rose Parade floats - a task that requires over 10,000 cumulative hours for completion.

WHY BE THERE?

  • The Winners Live Here: Fiesta Parade Floats has the highest prize winning rate over the last 31 years in the Rose Parade industry.
  • Photo Ops At Every Turn: The best place to get an up-close look at the Rose Parade float preparation, as it is buzzing with excitement all day and night.
  • Inside Look: Bring your audience a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work and fun that goes into getting the floats ready for the 2019 Rose Parade.
  • Action: An opportunity for your favorite “on the scene” reporter to get their hands dirty and learn the finer points of Rose Parade float decorating with a line-up that includes empowering music, tropical rhythms, orchestral inspirations, centennial celebrations, renewed lives, elephant selfies, chaotic construction, iconic railroads, hopeful hearts, bird ballerinas, seagoing ships, jungle boogie genies and snowboarding bears.

Fiesta Parade Floats
16016 Avenida Padilla, Irwindale, CA
Will Ostedt: 818-207-4058
Mark Havenner: 310-469-4371


© Business Wire 2018
