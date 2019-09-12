2019 SINET 16 Innovators Announced

Winners Selected from an Increasingly Competitive Applicant Pool of Disruptive Cybersecurity Companies Across the Globe

SINET, an organization focused on advancing cybersecurity innovation through public-private collaboration, announced today the winners of its annual SINET 16 innovation competition. The winning companies represent a range of solution providers that deliver cutting-edge technologies to address cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities. Winners were selected from a pool of 161 applicants from eighteen countries, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Entries were evaluated in a two-stage process by the SINET Showcase Judging Committee, which is comprised of 100 cybersecurity professionals, including chief security information officers from leading organizations worldwide, experts in government intelligence and defense agencies, and distinguished venture capital firms.

“Congratulations to this year’s SINET 16 Innovators, who are emerging as leaders in their field, and paving the way for critical security advancements across industries,” said Robert D. Rodriguez, Chairman of SINET. “Since the award program launched 11 years ago, the applicant pool of early stage and emerging technology companies with revenues under $15 million has become more and more competitive. We are proud to play a role in increasing the awareness of these technologies and look forward to watching these companies continue to grow and innovate.”

This year’s winners are headquartered in two countries, Israel and the U.S. In the U.S., six of the winners are based in California, three in New York, two in Virginia, and one each in Massachusetts, Michigan, Washington State, and Oregon. Ten of the companies were founded in 2015 or before, with all others launching by the end of 2018.

The 2019 SINET 16 Innovators are:

Acceptto: A transformative cybersecurity company delivering continuous identity access protection vs. traditional binary 2FA/MFA authentication. The company’s Continuous Behavioral Authentication™ analyzes and verifies user identity and behavior by inferring contextual data.

Aqua Security: Enables enterprises to secure container-based and cloud-native applications from development to production, accelerating container adoption and bridging the gap between DevOps and IT security.

Arkose Labs: Solves multiple million-dollar online fraud problems for major global businesses. The company’s bilateral approach pairs global telemetry with a patent-pending enforcement challenge to stop fraud without false positives or impacted throughput.

Awake Security: Advanced network traffic analysis company that delivers a privacy-aware solution. Ava, Awake’s security expert system, is capable of detecting and visualizing behavioral, mal-intent, and compliance incidents with full forensics context.

Balbix: Provides a platform for cybersecurity posture transformation. Using BreachControl™ technologies, the company leverages specialized artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver continuous and predictive assessment of breach risk.

BigID: A leader in machine learning personal data discovery, correlation of personal information and privacy automation. The company’s platform provides enterprises with a first-of-its-kind ability to address critical privacy requirements for regulations like GDPR and CCPA at scale.

CryptoMove: Revolutionizes data protection, key, and DevSecOps secrets management by utilizing continuous moving target defense and distributed fragmentation.

CyberSponse: An automated incident response orchestration platform that fills the gap between automation-only and human-heavy dependent security solutions. The CyberSponse Operations Platform (CyOPs) permits automation of security tools within an easy to use security console.

Karamba: Provides embedded cybersecurity solutions for connected systems. Product manufacturers in automotive, Industry 4.0, IoT, and enterprise edge rely on Karamba’s automated runtime integrity software to self-protect their products against Remote Code Execution cyberattacks.

Kenna Security: A leader in predictive cyber risk. The Kenna Security Platform leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, allowing security teams to better prioritize and remediate cyber risks.

OPAQ: Changes the game for organizations that need advanced network security, but struggle to acquire, staff, and manage best-of-breed tools. OPAQ has innovated a new approach by delivering comprehensive security-as-a-service from the OPAQ Cloud that protects entire IT infrastructures.

Siemplify: An independent security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) provider that redefines security operations for enterprises/MSSPs. The company’s intuitive workbench lets security teams manage operations end to end, respond to cyberthreats with speed/precision, and get smarter with each analyst interaction.

Sonrai Security: The company’s Cloud Data Control (CDC) service delivers a risk model of all identity and data relationships across AWS, Azure & GCP cloud accounts and 3rd-party data stores. Sonrai helps security and DevOps leaders prevent cloud data loss, ensure privacy/compliance, and improve DevOps efficiency.

Tempered Networks: Enables enterprises to segment and isolate their control systems and IIoT devices at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional firewalls and segmentation solutions.

Tigera: Provides Zero Trust network security and continuous compliance for Kubernetes platforms, with support for on-premises, multi-cloud, and legacy environments.

XM Cyber: Provides the first fully automated breach and attack simulation (BAS) platform to continuously expose attack vectors and to prioritize remediation. XM Cyber operates as an automated purple team, combining red and blue teams’ processes so that organizations are one step ahead of the attack.

The companies will present their solutions on stage at the SINET Showcase in front of 350 attendees, including investors, buyers of cyber solutions and policy makers. The event will take place on Nov. 6-7, 2019, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

