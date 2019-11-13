Log in
2019 STAT Wunderkinds Announced

11/13/2019 | 08:16am EST

On Nov. 12, STAT unveiled its 2019 Wunderkinds class, celebrating 22 of the brightest young minds in the life sciences industry

On Nov. 12 STAT officially unveiled the members of its 2019 Wunderkinds class, sponsored by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. STAT Wunderkinds is an annual award that honors the brightest young minds in life sciences for their work in academia, industry, and in the clinic. This year, STAT received over 240 applications, and the winners were selected by STAT’s editorial team. Wunderkinds are postdoctoral fellows, medical residents, interns, medical fellows, and industry scientists who are blazing new trails as they attempt to answer some of the biggest questions in science and medicine.

The 2019 Wunderkinds will convene at the inaugural STAT Summit on Nov. 20. Three of the 2019 class – Yamicia Connor, Sudhakar Nuti, and Ritu Raman – will also be presenting on their research at the Summit on Nov. 21.

“When we launched STAT Wunderkinds in 2017, we set out to celebrate the unheralded heroes of science and medicine,” said Elizabeth Cooney, editor. “We found inspiring stories each of the last two years and we did again this year.”

“These talented scientists represent the drive, perseverance, and innovative thinking necessary for making important discoveries that transform health and medicine,” says Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. “We are proud to join STAT in celebrating this year’s class of Wunderkinds, and we look forward to following what are sure be impressive careers for each of the recipients.”

This year’s recipients were:

  • Limo Chen, MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Yamicia Connor, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Ryan Denu, University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • Amy Dunn, The Jackson Laboratory
  • Gloria Echeverria, MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Niyi Fadeyi, Merck Exploratory Science Center
  • Di Feng, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • Bruno Miguel da Cruz Godinho, University of Massachusetts Medical School
  • Greg Haro, University of California, San Francisco
  • Nora Kory, Whitehead Institute
  • Sara LaHue, UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences
  • Jeff Morgan, University of Utah
  • Junaid Nabi, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School
  • Sudhakar Nuti, Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Victoria Poole, Hebrew SeniorLife
  • Cristina Poveda Cuevas, Baylor College of Medicine
  • Ritu Raman, MIT
  • Sam Rodriques, MIT
  • Juergen Scharner, Stoke Therapeutics
  • Reed Siemieniuk, McMaster University
  • Natalia Sizochenko, Dartmouth College
  • Jonathan Strecker, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

For more information about the STAT Wunderkinds program, please visit statnews.com/wunderkinds.

ABOUT STAT
Founded in 2015, STAT is a national digital media brand that focuses on delivering fast, deep, and tough-minded journalism about the life sciences industries to over 2 million readers each month. STAT takes you inside academic labs, biotech boardrooms, and political backrooms, casting a critical eye on scientific discoveries, scrutinizing corporate strategies, and chronicling the roiling battles for talent, money, and market share. With an award-winning newsroom, STAT provides indispensable insights and exclusive stories on the technologies, personalities, power brokers, and political forces driving massive changes in the life sciences industry — and a revolution in human health.

STAT’s main newsroom is located in Boston, with bureaus in Washington, D.C., New York, New Jersey, Cleveland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
www.statnews.com


© Business Wire 2019
