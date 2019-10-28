Log in
2019 Seoul International Buddhism Expo to Be Held under the Theme of Meditation: Habit of Being Every Moment ‘Pause: Breathe in, Breathe out' from November 14th to 17th

10/28/2019

2019 Seoul International Buddhism Expo (BEXPO) will be held at the Seoul Trade Exhibition & Convention (SETEC) from November 14th to 17th.

‘PAUSE: Breathe in, Breathe out’ is the tagline of BEXPO 2019. This year, 488 booths have been registered by 331 companies from home and oversea. The estimated visitors would be more than 70,000.

The exhibition consists of three halls. The 1st hall, ‘Joy of Practice – Daily Meditation' will be the exhibition that introduces new meditation trends using mobile applications in the age of technology.

'Joy of Art - The 7th Buddha Art Festival (BAF)’ will be held in the 2nd hall, where visitors can appreciate Buddhist art from a variety of perspectives and see artworks from traditional to modern styles, such as paintings, statues, and Dancheong.

In 3rd Hall, ‘the Joy of Daily Life’ has a special interior proposal. It is an interior design and product exhibition where you can explore decorating options of your own meditation room so that you can concentrate on your inner self after a busy day.

On 15th, Being With Dying (BWD) will be introduced for the first time in Korea. You can learn how to connect and care for yourself and others with the basic wisdom of death. Mindful Self-Compassion (MSC) will be held on 16th to take care of yourself with warm awareness. Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) will be held on 17th to focus on each moment and control the stress.

The ‘Seoul Relax Week’ program introduces spaces and classes where you can relax your body and mind in Seoul including Bongeunsa Temple. You will find various relaxing spaces and programs such as meditation, yoga, counseling, movement, music, vegetarianism, and temple stay.

Hong Seung-do, Secretary General of the Buddhism Expo (BEXPO), said, "the spiritual cultural heritage and method of practicing Korean Buddhism, like meditation, is one of the best mental and cultural gems that Korea can present to the world. This year's expo will play a key role in leading the spiritual culture of the world."

For more information on the 2019 Seoul International Buddhism Expo, please visit http://en.bexpo.kr/.


© Business Wire 2019
