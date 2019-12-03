Log in
2019 Seoul International Invention Fair Awards Go to Highly Professional Inventions

12/03/2019 | 11:01am EST
  • 15th SIFF had 625 inventions from 27 countries and regions, including Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, etc.
  • Grand prizes were awarded to ten inventions including Enhancement of Exhaust Gas Temperature Control System in Gas Turbine from Thailand

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA) announced the majority of awards were given to the highly professional inventions submitted to the 15th Seoul International Invention Fair (SIIF 2019) held from November 27 to 30 at COEX C Hall, Seoul, Korea.

Koh Joon-ho, vice president of KIPA, and the Grand Prize winners from Thailand are taking a group photo at the SIFF 2019 awards ceremony held at Seoul Samseong-dong COEX C Hall on November 30. (Source: Korea Invention Promotion Association)

Officially sponsored by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA) SIIF marks it's 15th anniversary this year. SIIF 2019 felt the Korean Wave in intellectual property, with a total of 625 inventions from 27 countries and regions including the United Kingdom, Malaysia and Thailand participating. Award were selected after an on-site evaluation from November 27 to 28.

One of the ten grand prize winners of this year is Thailand's Enhancement of Exhaust Gas Temperature Control System in Gas Turbine.

Other nine other grand prize winners are:

  • Powertrain (Korea)
  • System and Method for Analyzing Legal Documents Based on Artificial Intelligence (Korea)
  • System with Multi-functional Collection System for Optimum Use of Landfill Gas (Korea)
  • A Newly Designed Hybrid Photocatalytic Nanofiber-Coated Membrane (Malaysia)
  • Multifunction Pot (Taiwan)
  • Wheelchair Brake System (Korea)
  • Bicycle Dynamo Water Bottle Cooling System (Taiwan)
  • An Apparatus for Injecting a Substance into Soil for Root Treatment (Malaysia)
  • Accelerate Tank Truck Vessel Leakage Test to Reduce Vapor Loss with Alpuket 3.0 at Pertamin a Jakarta Fuel Terminal (Indonesia)

This year, SIIF served as an arena to witness global consumer and technology trends from an array of invention exhibitions. It also presented traveling global inventors with K-pop performance by MUSTB and special exhibits with BTS, Larva and Seoul ZeroPay to open doors to a Korean wave through the bilateral exchange of intellectual properties.

Koh Joon-ho, vice president of the Korea Invention Promotion Association, stated, "I hope that SIIF 2019 inspires participants to come back next year with even better inventions," adding, "KIPA will continue efforts to have Korea contribute to the exchange and development the global inventor community."

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2019-seoul-international-invention-fair-awards-go-to-highly-professional-inventions-300968131.html

SOURCE Korea Invention Promotion Association


© PRNewswire 2019



