2019 Super Penguin Celebrity Game Sees a Successful Completion

Ginóbili and Parker Lead the Highest-standard Game

On September 21st, 2019 (Beijing time), the 2019 Super Penguin Celebrity Game completed successfully at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. NBA legendaries Manu Ginóbili and Tony Parker joined hands with Li Chen, Zheng Kai, Xiao Jingteng and other celebrities, and presented a cross-border basketball game for the audience. The game ended at 45-56, team Red Force took the prize from team Blue Energy. YeZhou won the MVP with his excellent performance.

Group photo of all players (Photo: Business Wire)

ESPN live broadcasted the game in various countries and regions including Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. It has spread the fascination of the game to every continent except the Antarctic.

The Super Penguin Celebrity Game is a celebrity basketball event that brings together professional basketball players and hottest entertainment celebrities. Initiated by Tencent Sports (SEHK: 700) in 2016, the Super Penguin Celebrity Game has been successfully held for four consecutive years, attracting more than 160 basketball players and entertainment celebrities, including NBA legends such as Tracy McGrady, Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Chris Bosh, and entertainment stars like Kris Wu, Bai Jingting, Xiao Jingteng.

In fact, the Super Penguin Celebrity Game is composed of a basketball reality show and a basketball game. The basketball reality show involves 32 entertainment stars, which are divided into 16 teams. With the professional guidance from NBA legend Manu Ginóbili and world-renowned trainer Ganon Baker, the players boosted their egos through the tough training and intense competitions lasting 8 weeks. The show has attracted more than 30 million individual users, among who female viewers account for more than 40%, making the show a pioneer in breaking the boundary between sports and entertainment.

Through 4 years of exploration, the Super Penguin Celebrity Game has developed from a single event to a matrix of contents comprising variety shows and sports events. It has become an exemplary IP integrating sports and entertainment, while it also has built the presence of basketball among the mass public.

