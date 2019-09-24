Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2019 Super Penguin Celebrity Game Sees a Successful Completion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:16am EDT

Ginóbili and Parker Lead the Highest-standard Game

On September 21st, 2019 (Beijing time), the 2019 Super Penguin Celebrity Game completed successfully at the Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. NBA legends Manu Ginóbili and Tony Parker joined hands with Li Chen, Zheng Kai, Xiao Jingteng and other celebrities, and presented a cross-border basketball game for the audience. The game ended at 45-56, team Red Force took the prize from team Blue Energy. YeZhou won the MVP with his excellent performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005879/en/

Group photo of all players (Photo: Business Wire)

Group photo of all players (Photo: Business Wire)

ESPN live broadcasted the game in various countries and regions including Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. It has spread the fascination of the game to every continent except the Antarctic.

The Super Penguin Celebrity Game is a celebrity basketball event that brings together professional basketball players and hottest entertainment celebrities. Initiated by Tencent Sports (SEHK: 700) in 2016, the Super Penguin Celebrity Game has been successfully held for four consecutive years, attracting more than 160 basketball players and entertainment celebrities, including NBA legends such as Tracy McGrady, Allen Iverson, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Chris Bosh, and entertainment stars like Kris Wu, Bai Jingting, Xiao Jingteng.

In fact, the Super Penguin Celebrity Game is composed of a basketball reality show and a basketball game. The basketball reality show involves 32 entertainment stars, which are divided into 16 teams. With the professional guidance from NBA legend Manu Ginóbili and world-renowned trainer Ganon Baker, the players boosted their egos through the tough training and intense competitions lasting 8 weeks. The show has attracted more than 30 million individual users, among who female viewers account for more than 40%, making the show a pioneer in breaking the boundary between sports and entertainment.

Through 4 years of exploration, the Super Penguin Celebrity Game has developed from a single event to a matrix of contents comprising variety shows and sports events. It has become an exemplary IP integrating sports and entertainment, while it also has built the presence of basketball among the mass public.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:53aEutelsat kicks off ELO, its constellation of nanosatellites dedicated to the Internet of Things
BU
02:52aTURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 24.09.2019 Shares Transaction Notification SODA
PU
02:52aTURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI : 24.09.2019 Shares Transaction Notification TRKCM
PU
02:52aMITSUBISHI ESTATE : IR CALENDAR updated
PU
02:52aTAIHEIYO CEMENT : Selected for the Sixth Consecutive Year for the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index
PU
02:52aABC ARBITRAGE : 2019 Interim consolidated financial statements
PU
02:52aPLATINA RESOURCES : joins with Traxys to advance Scandium Project
PU
02:52aInvestor AB Retains 18.5% Stake in EQT Ahead of Buyout Firm's IPO
DJ
02:51aM&C SAATCHI : sees annual profit 5%-10% below forecast
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
3U.S.-Japan trade deal hits snag as Tokyo seeks assurances on car tariffs
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Asia unit raises $5 billion in world's second-largest 2..
5China grants new tariff waivers for U.S. soybean imports - Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group