2019 Syngenta Crop Challenge in Analytics focuses on improving water optimization in corn

Syngenta and the Analytics Society of INFORMS today announced the launch
of the 2019 Syngenta Crop Challenge in Analytics. Operations research
and data analytics students and professionals worldwide are invited to
enter, using real-world crop data to develop models assessing the
ability of corn hybrids to optimize water.
Now in its fourth consecutive year, the Syngenta Crop Challenge in
Analytics is a collaborative effort between Syngenta
and the Analytics Society of the Institute for Operations Research and
the Management Sciences (INFORMS).
The premise of the competition, which brings together experts in
mathematics, agriculture and big data, underscores the cross-industry
collaboration needed to feed a growing population with limited natural
resources.
“The Syngenta Crop Challenge gives data analytics experts a chance to
use their skills to address global challenges, such as improving water
optimization in crops,” said Gregory Doonan, head of novel algorithm
advancement, Syngenta. “Water is the biggest limiting factor to growing
a successful crop, and developing plants that can optimize the use of
available water throughout the season is a significant area of study
within the industry. Syngenta has seen great success in developing
water-optimized crops—like our Agrisure Artesian® corn
hybrids in the United States. However, drought is a complex stress, and
the industry must continue to innovate in this space.”
Entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges based on the rigor and
validity of the process and the quality of the proposed solution. The
deadline for entries is January 18, 2019. Finalists will be announced in
March and given the opportunity to present their submissions in April at
the 2019 INFORMS Conference on Business Analytics & Operations Research
in Austin, Texas. The winner will be awarded $5,000; the runner up will
receive $2,500; and the third place entry will receive $1,000.
Established in 2015, the Syngenta Crop Challenge in Analytics is
supported by Syngenta and hosted by the Analytics Society of INFORMS. It
is funded by prize winnings donated by Syngenta, in connection with the
company’s win of the Franz Edelman Award for Achievement in Operations
Research and the Management Sciences in 2015.
The competition exemplifies Syngenta’s commitment to make crops more
efficient—an essential pillar of The
Good Growth Plan, Syngenta’s global initiative to improve the
sustainability of agriculture.
For more information about the Syngenta Crop Challenge in Analytics,
including eligibility criteria and deliverables, visit www.ideaconnection.com/syngenta-crop-challenge.
About Syngenta
Syngenta is a leading agriculture company helping to improve global food
security by enabling millions of farmers to make better use of available
resources. Through world class science and innovative crop solutions,
our 28,000 people in over 90 countries are working to transform how
crops are grown. We are committed to rescuing land from degradation,
enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more
visit www.syngenta.com
and www.goodgrowthplan.com.
Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta
and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.
About INFORMS
With 12,500 members from nearly 90 countries, INFORMS is the largest
international association of operations research (O.R.) and analytics
professionals and students. INFORMS provides unique networking and
learning opportunities for individual professionals, and organizations
of all types and sizes, to better understand and use O.R. and analytics
tools and methods to transform strategic visions and achieve better
outcomes.
The
INFORMS Analytics Society, a subdivision of INFORMS, promotes the
integration of a wide range of analytical techniques and supports
activities that illuminate significant innovations and achievement in
the growing field of analytics.
