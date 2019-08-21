2019 Taoyuan Land Art Festival to Kick off in Northern Taiwan This September

The 2019 Taoyuan Land Art Festival themed on "New Landscape “will run between Sept. 6 and Sept. 22, featuring 34 artworks created by domestic and foreign artists, five forums, 40 luminarie shows, and 200 events including workshops and international art exchanges.

The 2019 Taoyuan Land Art Festival is scheduled to take place between Sept. 6 and Sept.22, at Taoyuan City, in northern Taiwan. (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual event, which will be held at Bade District, Taoyuan, where the Dainan Military Camp, once the Special Police First Headquarters, will serve as the core exhibition area supported by surrounding pond areas.

In addition, two subsidiary exhibition areas at the Taoyuan Children's Art Museum in Qingpu and the Xipo Pond Ecology Park as well as exhibition at Bade Pond and Eco Park will also be presented this year.

Taoyuan Land Art Festival based on the concept of “Protecting the Present and Striving for a Better Future,” will explore, recall, interpret, exhibit and rediscovery different aspects of “landscape.”

Meanwhile, a series of activities and events, which are related to local culture, historical memories, living environment, are aimed connecting the nature, the humanities along with emotion in Taoyuan. It will use local land to create common memories and a promising future as well as display various art to drive innovation and open new frontiers.

For more information about the event, please visit http://taoyuanlandart.com.tw/

