2019 Trends to Watch in PV Market: High-efficiency Module

China's Export Destinations and Share of Special Module Exports
Titled “2H19 PV Market Outlook and Forecast,” the seminar will feature
topics spanning China’s
transition to subsidy-free market, PV market outlook and supply
chain. PV InfoLink, a leading solar market research firm and host of the
seminar, has invited top-tier companies including Jinko, Longi, and
GCL-Si to discuss the major issues.
As the global PV market grows continuously, China’s module exports had
hit a record high of 16 GW in Q1’19, a significant growth from last Q4’s
12 GW. In addition to India and Japan’s traditional high season, China
exported 5 GW of modules to the European markets in Q1.
Following the release of Chinese PV policies, market demand is expected
to heat up in July. Thus, PV InfoLink projected that the global demand
this year will amount to 123 GW, a 25% growth from last year.
SE-PERC modules have become a norm for high-efficiency, however, it’s
getting more difficult to make new breakthrough on cell side, therefore,
it requires module technologies and larger wafers to achieve higher
module power output. According to China customs data, total exports of
special solar modules paired with module technologies had exceeded 2GW
in Q1, surpassing the cumulative volume of special modules last year.
So far, special modules accounted for 17% of total Chinese module
exports. Among them, half-cut module is by far the most mature
technology. Australia, the Netherlands, and Japan are the top trading
partners of China in terms of half-cut modules, having imported mostly
60-cell 315-320W and 72-cell 370-375W modules.
Shingled modules have higher output than others. However, exporting
shingled modules is rather restricted due to patent protection. So far,
China exported only 253 MW of 60-cell 320-330W and 72-cell 395-400W
modules to Australia and Asian countries in Q1.
This year also saw the emergence of panels consisting of more cells,
which can push up 78-cell modules’ output to 400 W.
Overall, the module output has improved significantly this year. 60-cell
P-type module output can achieve 315W-320W through using larger wafers
or half-cut cells. After the use of larger wafers becomes more common in
the second half, some of the P-type modules could achieve 325-330W of
output, and that will put N-type modules under pressure because of its
lower cost-performance.
Vikram Solar, a Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and EPC solutions
provider that has played an important role in shaping PV revolution, is
a golden sponsor of the event.
PV InfoLink provides the most up-to-date market information and accurate
price quotes across the supply chain, which is referenced by most large
companies for price negotiation to stay competitive in the market.
