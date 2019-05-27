Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2019 Trends to Watch in PV Market: High-efficiency Module

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/27/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Upon the return of SNEC PV Power Expo next month, PV InfoLink will explore the PV product trends and the transition of module output at a seminar held in Shanghai on June 3.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005063/en/

China's Export Destinations and Share of Special Module Exports (Graphic: Business Wire)

China's Export Destinations and Share of Special Module Exports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Titled “2H19 PV Market Outlook and Forecast,” the seminar will feature topics spanning China’s transition to subsidy-free market, PV market outlook and supply chain. PV InfoLink, a leading solar market research firm and host of the seminar, has invited top-tier companies including Jinko, Longi, and GCL-Si to discuss the major issues.

As the global PV market grows continuously, China’s module exports had hit a record high of 16 GW in Q1’19, a significant growth from last Q4’s 12 GW. In addition to India and Japan’s traditional high season, China exported 5 GW of modules to the European markets in Q1.

Following the release of Chinese PV policies, market demand is expected to heat up in July. Thus, PV InfoLink projected that the global demand this year will amount to 123 GW, a 25% growth from last year.

SE-PERC modules have become a norm for high-efficiency, however, it’s getting more difficult to make new breakthrough on cell side, therefore, it requires module technologies and larger wafers to achieve higher module power output. According to China customs data, total exports of special solar modules paired with module technologies had exceeded 2GW in Q1, surpassing the cumulative volume of special modules last year.

So far, special modules accounted for 17% of total Chinese module exports. Among them, half-cut module is by far the most mature technology. Australia, the Netherlands, and Japan are the top trading partners of China in terms of half-cut modules, having imported mostly 60-cell 315-320W and 72-cell 370-375W modules.

Shingled modules have higher output than others. However, exporting shingled modules is rather restricted due to patent protection. So far, China exported only 253 MW of 60-cell 320-330W and 72-cell 395-400W modules to Australia and Asian countries in Q1.

This year also saw the emergence of panels consisting of more cells, which can push up 78-cell modules’ output to 400 W.

Overall, the module output has improved significantly this year. 60-cell P-type module output can achieve 315W-320W through using larger wafers or half-cut cells. After the use of larger wafers becomes more common in the second half, some of the P-type modules could achieve 325-330W of output, and that will put N-type modules under pressure because of its lower cost-performance.

Vikram Solar, a Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and EPC solutions provider that has played an important role in shaping PV revolution, is a golden sponsor of the event.

PV InfoLink provides the most up-to-date market information and accurate price quotes across the supply chain, which is referenced by most large companies for price negotiation to stay competitive in the market. Details on how to attend the seminar can be found through the event page here.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:36aGlobal Cookies Market 2019-2023 | Rising Popularity of Clean Labeled Cookies to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
09:32a#PICINQUIRY : Board never authorised $270m investment into Erin Energy
AQ
09:32aTELKOM SOC : earnings higher in the year to March
AQ
09:32aTELKOM SOC : brushes off increased competition to dial up 58% revenue growth
AQ
09:31aKLAIPEDOS NAFTA : The Board of AB Klaipedos nafta approved the transfer of LNG terminal regulated activities
AQ
09:31a#PICINQUIRY : Board never authorised $270m investment into Erin Energy
AQ
09:31aTELKOM SOC : brushes off increased competition to dial up 58% revenue growth
AQ
09:31aBLUE SKY URANIUM : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
PR
09:31aAYR STRATEGIES : U.S. Vertically Integrated Multi-State Operator Cannabis Venture Makes Public Market Debut
BU
09:31aGlobal Generative Design Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Generative Design to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DNB ASA : Nasdaq pulls out of Oslo Bors battle, handing Euronext victory
2ISS : ISS : Update on partnership with Novartis
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : FCA, Renault deal could take more than one year to be finalised - CEO to employees
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google to invest euros in new data center in Finland
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung may gain from Huawei's plight in ongoing trade war - Fitch

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About