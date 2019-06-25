2019 Union Plus Scholarships Award $170,000 to Union Members and Families

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Plus recently awarded $170,000 in scholarships to 108 students representing 34 unions. This year's group of scholarship recipients includes university, college and trade or technical school students from 31 states plus the District of Columbia.

The Union Plus Scholarship Program, now in its 28th year, awards scholarships based on outstanding academic achievement, personal character, financial need and commitment to organized labor's values. The program is offered through the Union Plus Education Foundation, supported in part by contributions from the provider of the Union Plus Credit Cards. Applicants do not need to be a credit cardholder to apply for the scholarship.

"When I see the dedication that these scholarship recipients display, I know the future of the labor movement is strong," said AFL-CIO President and Union Plus Board Chairman Richard Trumka. "I'm so proud that the Union Plus Scholarship Program enables deserving students to pursue diverse educational opportunities and has helped 3,000 union members and their families achieve their dreams of a higher education."

Since starting the program in 1991, Union Plus has awarded more than $4.5 million in educational funding to more than 3,000 union members, spouses and dependent children. Union Plus Scholarship awards are granted to students attending a two-year college, four-year college, graduate school or a recognized technical or trade school. The selection process is very competitive and this year over 7,100 applications were received from 65 unions, all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia and two U.S. territories, representing an almost 20% increase in applications over 2018. Visit unionplus.org/scholarship for applications and information about benefit eligibility.

"The entire team here at Union Plus is so proud to be able to offer this scholarship program to help union family members offset the high cost of college education," said Mitch Stevens, President of Union Plus. "This year's group of 108 winners are all incredibly talented, motivated, and deserving students taking an important step to further their education and build the foundation for future success."

In addition to the scholarship program, Union Plus offers the Free College Program in partnership with AFSCME, which makes it possible for union members and their families to earn an associate degree completely online at no cost. Union Plus also provides a wide range of money-saving programs including discounts on wireless services from AT&T, the only nationwide unionized wireless carrier, significant savings at six national car rental companies, special offers for travel and recreation, and more. Union Plus also offers a Credit Card Program1 and Mortgage Program, both of which feature Hardship Assistance Grants2 for eligible participants. Visit unionplus.org to learn more.

Visit unionplus.org/scholarship to apply for the 2020 Union Plus Scholarship.

About Union Plus

Union Plus, founded by the AFL-CIO in 1986, uses the collective buying power of America's 12.5 million union members to deliver top-quality benefits and services at competitive prices to working families. Union Plus offers a wide range of programs, including credit cards, home mortgages, discounts on wireless service from AT&T, insurance protection, and travel, recreation and entertainment discounts. To learn more, visit unionplus.org.

1Credit approval required. Terms and conditions apply. See www.theunioncard.com for details. Union Plus Credit Cards are issued by Capital One, N.A. pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated.

2Certain restrictions, limitations and qualifications apply to these grants. Additional information and eligibility criteria scan be obtained at UnionPlus.org/Assistance.

SOURCE Union Plus