 2019 World Sensors Summit Unveiled—Maiden Announcement of Plan for China (Zhengzhou) Intelligent Sensor Valley

11/15/2019 | 09:43pm EST

On the morning of November 9, a grand opening for the 2019 World Sensors Summit (WSS) landed on Zhengzhou International Convention Centre. Guided by Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China and the China Association for Science and organized by China Instrument and Control Society and National Zhengzhou Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, the summit was hosted by the People’s Government of Henan, China Instrument and Control Society, Henan Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Henan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Henan Provincial Industry and Information Technology Commission, Henan Provincial Foreign Affairs Committee Office, Henan Association for science and technology and the People’s Government of Zhengzhou. Participators included experts from eight countries and regions including China, the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, Italy, South Korea and 12 international organizations, representatives from Siemens, Panasonic, Honeywell, GE, Alibaba, JD.com, Dassault, CNPC and China Academy of Space, and over 300 renowned companies in the sensor industry.

The plan for China (Zhengzhou) Intelligent Sensor Valley has been officially announced. It specifies two goals, firstly to build one hundred billion-worth industrial clusters and sensor towns for establishing the “one valley, multiple sites” industrial space layout, and secondly to create an excellent industry ecological environment and take effective measures to build the cluster.

To build the “three special industrial chains” and “three industrial clusters”, National Zhengzhou Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone will keep improving innovative capabilities by establishing Zhengzhou Intelligent Sensor Institute and a platform that introduces intelligent sensors for promoting technological innovation and facilitating the cooperation for platforms that combine industry, teaching and research. Based on the current resources of national labs and universities, the collaboration between universities and enterprises will be enhanced in building test platforms for generic technology and establishing the Zhengzhou standards and tests and thus promoting industrial development.

To ensure smooth implementation, guarantees in policy, elements and environment are also included in the plan. Combining resources and effective policy design, excellent methods of investment promotion and industrial resources linkage will be taken to ensure the introduction of high-quality projects into or out of China.

APUS, a Chinese unicorn company providing mobile service to 1.4 billion global users, has helped promote WSS2019 via platform built in APUS System and AI powered solution of advertisement distribution.


