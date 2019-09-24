Press Release

Half-year financial information

2019: a pivotal year to change dimension:

H1 results reflecting the ongoing transformation

2020 objectives reaffirmed: Around €200m in revenue

An EBITDA margin rate of at least 10%

Strasbourg (France), September 24, 2019 - 2CRSi, manufacturer of very high- performance servers, today released its earnings for the first half of 2019, as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting of September 24, 2019.

2019: a pivotal year to pave the way for acceleration

2019 is a pivotal year for 2CRSi Group, with one priority: consolidate its structure in order to achieve its growth and profitability targets. This transformation, calling for substantial investments, is clearly reflected in the H1 results.

Headcount increase and bolstered management teams

Key efforts were made to expand the teams over the period. At the end of June 2019, 2CRSi had a total workforce of 136 (vs. 93 a year before). Emphasis was placed on the Marketing and Sales functions to help the Group further its development potential in France and abroad. The Management team was bolstered, with several appointments to strategic positions such as General Management, R&D, Finance, Marketing and Human Resources. The hire of such experienced professionals is a critical advantage in achieving its ambitions.

Stepped up marketing and sales initiatives

The Group is currently in advanced talks with various clients and prospects, paving the way for strong sales momentum in the coming months. The network of distributors was also expanded, with the addition of new partners in the Middle East and Eastern Europe. Last, considerable efforts have been made to enhance the Group's visibility through participation in major international trade fairs (23 scheduled in 2019, including 12 in the first half).

New milestones in the R&D roadmap, improvement of manufacturing processes

In terms of R&D, efforts were focused on product optimisation (power density, reduced energy consumption, streamlining of server ranges for both conventional operation and immersion cooling, etc.), as well as manufacturing processes. These initiatives will consolidate the Group's technological edge and secure the significant acceleration in manufacturing rates projected for the coming months.

Another key technological focus is the Group's contribution to the Open Compute Project (OCP), a global organisation whose mission is to design server systems combining efficiency, scalability and respect for the environment. 2CRSi is now a central part of this community, not only driving innovation but promoting the Group's visibility.

