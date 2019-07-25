Log in
2019 half-year financial report

07/25/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Press release
25 July 2019
Embargo till 08:00h CET

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, day-to-day management, aspijcke@icloud.com

2019 half-year financial report

Regulated information
25 July 2019

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2019 half-year financial report.  This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

 

  • Dividend received from UCB: € 82.4 million
  • Profit for the period when applying the Belgian accounting framework: € 81.0 million
  • Profit for the period when applying the international standard IAS 34: € 147.2 million
  • Participating interest in UCB unchanged at 35.00%
  • Decreasing bank debt from € 142.5 million at 31 December 2018 to € 86.0 million at 30 June 2019.

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
