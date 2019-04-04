Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2019 “High-Stakes Learning” Report Announced by Intrepid by VitalSource

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 11:39am EDT

Frustrated Employees Are Clear: Learning Organizations Aren’t Effective, Especially When It Comes to Business-Critical Topics

Intrepid®, the market-leading collaborative learning platform provider, today released the results of its inaugural “State of High-Stakes Learning” survey. The findings make it clear that most companies are poorly serving their audience when it comes to learning and development and are particularly ill-equipped to meet learners’ demands for business-critical training topics. Respondents are also clear that collaborative learning is their preferred modality for training.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005580/en/

The executive summary of Intrepid’s “State of High-Stakes Learning” survey is available. To download ...

The executive summary of Intrepid’s “State of High-Stakes Learning” survey is available. To download your copy, as well as an infographic of the survey results, please visit https://news.intrepidlearning.com/learner-survey-high-stakes-learning.

According to over 1,000 U.S.-based employees, the top three most critical business issues facing organizations in the next two years are leadership, technology training, and soft skills (such as communication). Although the overwhelming majority of respondents see a direct link between their own development and their business’ bottom line, most feel that their organizations’ learning culture is less-than-effective.

Key findings include:

  • Collaborative learning, defined as “learning with and from others,” is by a wide margin the most preferred method of learning.
  • Learners report the high stakes training issues facing organizations include leadership, technology training, and soft skills.
  • Nearly 75 percent of employees feel their organization’s current learning culture is less than effective, and free-form responses skewed negative on the effectiveness of current learning and development opportunities.
  • Learners see a positive link between their own development and organizational improvement, and have high hopes for improved learning cultures.

Sam Herring, Intrepid’s General Manager, shared, “Our research is a wake-up call for learning leaders: current approaches aren’t working. As companies look to solve their most critical business challenges, they should heed what their learners have to say.” Herring continues, “The good news is, the overwhelming majority of learners see a direct link between their own development and their organization’s improvement. To create real and immediate change, learning leaders should look to collaborative learning solutions that marry the priorities of their organizations and their learners, including engaging digital learning options.”

The executive summary of Intrepid’s “State of High-Stakes Learning” survey is available. To download your copy, as well as an infographic of the survey results, please visit https://news.intrepidlearning.com/learner-survey-high-stakes-learning.

About Intrepid by VitalSource | www.intrepidlearning.com

Intrepid by VitalSource is a collaborative learning platform that empowers organizations to solve high-stakes business challenges through engaging and applied learning at scale. Intrepid’s approach helps individuals learn and improve, and organizations transform and grow. Learn more about Intrepid at intrepidlearning.com.

VitalSource Technologies LLC has a 20-plus-year history of powering digital learning globally. Last year, over 15 million learners from 241 countries and territories used VitalSource®’s Bookshelf, Intrepid, and Acrobatiq platforms. Learn more about how VitalSource serves education, corporate, and membership organizations at get.vitalsource.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09pAPRIL : Déclaration mensuelle des droits de vote au 28/02/2019
GL
12:08pBOEING : Statement On Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Investigation Preliminary Report
PR
12:08pGus Macker is Back!
BU
12:07p04 / 04 / 2019 : Theradiag and HOB Biotech settle their legal dispute
PU
12:07pHARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION : Announces Private Placement of US$500 Million of Convertible Debentures
AQ
12:06pBeta Asset Management Expands Management Team, Adding Ryan Ballantyne, Director, Business Development
GL
12:05pWALLIX : Wallix accelerates its international channel strategy and changes scope with a new partner program
AN
12:05pMOBIMO : opens the Aeschbachquartier in Aarau
EQ
12:04pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : JPMorgan's Dimon urges infrastructure, mortgage reform to spur U.S. growth
RE
12:04pINTELLISENSE SOLUTIONS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4TESLA : TESLA : investors lose faith after first-quarter deliveries disappoint
5INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO AND FEDERLEGNOARREDO: 1 billion for innovation and the circular economy of t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About