Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2020/02/26State Council unveils new measures to mitigate coronavirus impact on Chinese economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 06:14pm EST

BEIJING - The State Council, China's cabinet, on Feb 25 unveiled a string of measures to facilitate the employment of college graduates and rural migrant workers, offer financial support to micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises and solve the difficulties of self-employed persons to reduce the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on the economy.

The country will expand the enrollment of postgraduate and degree top-up programs, create more jobs of medical and social services at the community-level and strengthen support for micro and small enterprises to recruit more college graduates, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

Employment of rural migrant workers will be enhanced by creating more job opportunities at the laborers' hometowns or places nearby and approving a group of new projects providing a large number of posts. Key construction projects should prioritize poor laborers in recruitment.

The meeting decided to step up financial support to get micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises back on track on a market-oriented and law-based principle.

Lenders are encouraged to roll over loans of cash-strained firms in Hubei province, the region hit the hardest by the epidemic, until June 30 and waive their default interest payments.

The country will also issue 500-billion-yuan (about $71.2 billion) reloan and rediscount quotas to give backing to small and medium-sized banks in their credit support for smaller enterprises while lowering the interest rates of reloans supporting agriculture and small firms by 0.25 percentage points to 2.5 percent.

Amid efforts to meaningfully lower the lending rates to the smaller firms, State-owned banks' balances of inclusive loans to small and micro businesses are tasked with a year-on-year growth target no less than 30 percent in the first half of this year and policy banks are urged to add special loan quota of 350 billion yuan for private and smaller businesses with preferential interest rates, the statement said.

The meeting also promised to help individual businesses to weather the epidemic impact as they are the major job providers, the statement said.

The meeting decided to exempt value-added tax for small-scale taxpayers in Hubei province and cut the tax from 3 percent to 1 percent for those outside Hubei from March 1 to May 31.

Individual businesses will also see a cut in their insurance contributions. Industrial and commercial companies not from high energy-consuming industries will enjoy a 5-percent cut in electrical charges.

Disclaimer

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 23:13:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:31pFRESHII INC : . Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results
AQ
06:31pGENN GROU : Morgans rates GDG as Add
AQ
06:31pHUB24 : Morgans rates HUB as Add
AQ
06:31pICAR ASIA : Morgans rates ICQ as Add
AQ
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates SKI as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates QUB as Equal-weight
AQ
06:31pLINEAGE FINANCIAL NETWORK, INC. : Announces Agreements to Acquire Sumner Bank & Trust in Gallatin, Tenn. and Citizens Bank & Trust Company in Atwood, Tenn.
BU
06:31pFoodservice Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Mobile Foodservice to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:31pORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Election of Directors
BU
06:30pHIGHPOINT RESOURCES : Releases Corrected Dial-In Number for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
3BLACKHAM RESOURCES LIMITED : BLACKHAM RESOURCES LTD (ASX:BLK) Equity Funding Secured for Expansion and Growth
4VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. : SOCIAL CAPITAL HEDOSOPHIA : Virgin Galactic reports high interest in its spac..
5Phillips and Animal Supply Company Combine to Create a Premier Provider of Pet Food and Supplies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group