2020/07/21Premier holds video conference with Lao counterpart

Premier holds video conference with Lao counterpart

07/21/2020 | 09:46am EDT

Premier Li Keqiang held a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith via video link at the Great Hall of the People on July 21.

Premier Li said that China and Laos, linked by mountains and rivers, have maintained ever stronger relationships, and President Xi Jinping has been keeping in close communication with Lao President Bounnhang Vorachit.

The third Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting, originally scheduled for the first half of this year, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Premier Li said. As co-host countries, China and Laos intended to strengthen communication and coordination to be well prepared for the leaders' meeting this year, keep increasing regional connections and trade, and release a positive signal that the two countries will focus on win-win cooperation and deal with challenges together. That was also the main purpose of the video meeting, he added.

The Premier stressed that Lancang-Mekong Cooperation is a composition of China-ASEAN cooperation. China also will make efforts to prepare for the leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation with Laos and other countries involved. The nation also will strive to obtain the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) by the end of this year and successfully hold the 2020 China-ASEAN Year of Digital Economy Cooperation to achieve sustainable development of China-ASEAN relations and promote regional peace and prosperity.

Premier Li said China highly values development of relations with Laos, adding he hopes that the two countries will work together to further promote cooperation on the China-Laos economic corridor and construction of the major projects.

The Chinese side will, within its capacity, provide support and assistance for the Lao side to enhance the sustainable development capacity, and raise the bilateral relationship to a new level, the Premier said.

Speaking highly of the development of the bilateral relations, Thongloun appreciated China's support for his country, and reiterated Lao's unwavering support for China on issues concerning China's core interests.

He said the Lao side is willing to advance the building of a community with a shared future with China, and put in place major cooperative projects.

Laos stands ready, with the joint efforts of all parties, to make the LMC leaders' meeting and the leaders' meetings on East Asian cooperation this year a success, advance the signing of the RCEP at an early date, and promote development of ASEAN-China relations, Thongloun said.

Premier of the Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 13:45:07 UTC
