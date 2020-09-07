2020/21 sugar beet campaign start dates announced

1 September 2020

Following discussions with NFU Sugar, we are pleased to announce the start dates for the 2020/21 sugar beet campaign.

The start dates for beet deliveries to British Sugar's factories are:

Newark - 22nd September

Bury St Edmunds - 29th September

Wissington - 6th October

Cantley - 13th October

Industry partners have been advised of beet intake times at the factories by email and via our new online portal My British Sugar, and are asked to contact their local site contact if they have any queries.

British Sugar Agriculture Director Peter Watson said: 'We look forward to working with our growers, contractors and hauliers this season, and wish all our partners across the British beet sugar industry the very best for a safe and successful campaign.'