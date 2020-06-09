2020 AccountingWEB Guide Acknowledges Standout Strengths of Avii's Unified Accounting Practice Management Platform

-2020 "Realities of Practice Management Report" provides guidance on prevalent accounting practice management platforms – Acknowledges Avii’s simultaneous focus on Time & Billing, Workflow and Document Management and exceptional Workflow strengths-

The 2020 "Realities of Practice Management Report" for accounting, from AccountingWEB, a leading online community for U.S. CPAs, is available now. The annual guide provides insights to help firms of all sizes to align their growing needs for automation with optimal software decisions. Avii™(www.avii.com), a leading practice management platform for tax, audit, advisory, compliance and management consulting firms, is covered prominently within the 2020 report.

The new report, which evaluates 14 industry solutions, acknowledges Avii Workspace™ as one of several noted to emphasize support for all three of the key practice management pillars of Time & Billing, Workflow, and Document Management.

For the standout strength or attribute of the systems evaluated, the guide identified Avii’s most notable power is Workflow. While Avii emphasizes the importance of all of these categories (along with a transparent and exceptionally strong client management portal), the company verifies the guide’s acknowledgement of Workflow as Avii’s standout strength.

The report embodies the research of Randolph P. Johnston, MCS, who describes the results as “a practical guide to selecting the right systems for your firm.”

Says the report: “…do you know how the product [you are evaluating] maps against your firm’s business processes, or how intuitive the operations are to both novice and advanced users, or even how the vendor’s long-term strategy will benefit your firm? This guide is designed to help answer many of these questions prior to any ‘test drive,’ or worse, before you make a purchase you may regret.”

“Through 20-plus years of software development for Big 4 accounting organizations that have culminated in the unified Avii portal, our purpose is and has been to advance every firm’s ability to serve as a trusted advisor for the growing needs of their clients,” said Lyle Ball, Co-Founder and CEO of Avii. “We want to provide them with higher client satisfaction than ever while also operating in a more transparent, efficient, and profitable way.”

In all, for the firms that work with Avii, “You’ll be more profitable, and your clients will thank you,” Ball concludes.

“We recognized that the practice management concept had become confusing over the years with a convergence of different approaches from different solutions purporting to offer the same thing,” said Andy North, publisher of AccountingWEB. “It was time to bring some clarity to that, and we were proud to work with Randy and Brian at K2 to clarify how firms should view the market. We appreciate Avii’s willingness to participate.”

Readers can download the AccountingWEB “Realities of Practice Management Report" from this link.

About Avii

Avii provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management software solutions. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS Hub™, giving consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success.

Avii Consulting Services are able to accomplish Fast Start Implementations for all users from single accountants to the Big 4. Unlike industry implementations that may take 6-8 weeks, Avii can make the benefits of Avii Workspace available immediately by breaking up deployment and segmenting data, requiring just 1-2 days per team, rather than pausing firm-wide to re-sync the entire organization. Avii provides accounting firms, software developers and VARs an Avii API and custom app development services.

