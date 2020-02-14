2020 Aksarben Foundation Farm Family Applications Being Accepted
Details 14 February 2020
The Aksarben Foundation, along with Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Association of Fair Managers, announces that applications for the Nebraska Pioneer Farm and Nebraska Heritage Farm Awards are being accepted now through May 5, 2020.
