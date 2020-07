2020 Crop Year (CY) Common Crop Insurance Policy and Area Risk Protection Insurance Harvest Prices Announcement

Common Crop Insurance Policy & Area Risk Protection Insurance 1

The 2020 CY harvest prices shown below are approved for the following plans of insurance: Revenue Protection; Area Revenue Protection; Revenue Protection with Harvest Price Exclusion; and Area Revenue Protection with the Harvest Price Exclusion. The harvest prices are applicable for the crops, sales closing dates, states, practices and types indicated in the following table.

Crop/Sales Closing Date/

States/Practice/Type Exchange

Contract Harvest Price Barley

September 30 Sales Closing Date

Colorado (Winter Types), Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (Winter Types), Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia CBOT July

Corn $2.68/bushel Barley - Organic Practice

September 30 Sales Closing Date

Colorado (Winter Types), Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (Winter Types), Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia CBOT July

Corn $5.73/bushel Barley

September 30 Sales Closing Date

Kansas (Spring Types) CBOT July

Corn $2.68/bushel Barley - Organic Practice

September 30 Sales Closing Date

Kansas (Spring Types) CBOT July

Corn $5.73/bushel Barley

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California CBOT July

Corn $2.68/bushel Barley - Organic Practice

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California CBOT July

Corn $5.73/bushel Barley

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Kansas (Spring Types) CBOT July

Corn $2.68/bushel Barley - Organic Practice

March 15 Sales Closing Date

Kansas (Spring Types) CBOT July

Corn $5.73/bushel Canola

August 31 Sales Closing Date

Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas & Virginia ICE July

Canola $0.157/pound Canola - Rapeseed Type*

August 31 Sales Closing Date

Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee & Virginia

*Harvest Price is set equal to Projected Price. ICE July

Canola $0.214/pound Canola

September 30 Sales Closing Date

Alabama & Georgia ICE July

Canola $0.157/pound Canola - Rapeseed Type*

September 30 Sales Closing Date

Alabama & Georgia

*Harvest Price is set equal to Projected Price. ICE July

Canola $0.214/pound Sunflowers - Oil Type

January 31 Sales Closing Date

Texas CBOT July

Soybean Oil $0.150/pound Sunflowers - Confectionery Type

January 31 Sales Closing Date

Texas CBOT July

Soybean Oil $0.201/pound Sunflowers - Organic Practice; All Types

January 31 Sales Closing Date

Texas CBOT July

Soybean Oil $0.269/pound Wheat

September 30 Sales Closing Date

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Tennessee CBOT July

SRW Wheat $4.97/bushel Wheat - Organic Practice

September 30 Sales Closing Date

Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina & Tennessee CBOT July

SRW Wheat $10.89/bushel Wheat

September 30 Sales Closing Date

Kansas, New Mexico (Winter & Spring Types), Oklahoma & Texas (Winter & Spring Types) KCBT July

HRW Wheat $4.44/bushel Wheat - Organic Practice

September 30 Sales Closing Date

Kansas, New Mexico (Winter & Spring Types), Oklahoma & Texas (Winter & Spring Types) KCBT July

HRW Wheat $9.73/bushel Wheat

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California KCBT July

HRW Wheat $4.44/bushel Wheat - Organic Practice

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California KCBT July

HRW Wheat $9.73/bushel Wheat - Durum Type

September 30 Sales Closing Date

New Mexico MGE July

HRS Wheat $6.00/bushel Wheat - Organic Practice; Durum Type

September 30 Sales Closing Date

New Mexico MGE July

HRS Wheat $13.15/bushel Wheat - Durum Type

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California MGE July

HRS Wheat $6.00/bushel Wheat - Organic Practice; Durum Type

October 31 Sales Closing Date

Arizona & California MGE July

HRS Wheat $13.15/bushel

1Harvest Prices are applicable for the Supplemental Coverage Option (SCO).

DISPOSAL DATE

December 31, 2020