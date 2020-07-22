Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2020 Crop Year Rainfall Index April – May Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

Background

In accordance with Section 8 of the Rainfall and Vegetation Index Plan Common Policy Basic Provisions, final grid indices and payment calculation factors have been determined and approved for the following:

  • 2020 Crop Year Rainfall Index April - May Index Interval Final Grid Indices for Annual Forage, Apiculture, and Pasture, Rangeland, Forage

Action


By close of business today, final grid indices and payment calculation factors will be available in the Actuarial Information Browser and Actuarial Data Master in the following formats:

In accordance with section 8(d), any payments owed shall be issued no later than 60 days from the date of this notice.

DISPOSAL DATE:
December 31, 2020

Disclaimer

RMA - Risk Management Agency published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 17:40:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:16pTOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
02:16pENTERGY : Names Participants for U.S. Women in Nuclear Leadership Program
PU
02:16pCOVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Yeast Market (2020-2024) | Launch of New F&B Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:15pPAYPAL : Canada's Shopify partners with lending startup Affirm
RE
02:14pGEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02:11pENAV S P A : First half 2020 results to be published on September 29, 2020 in order to include the effect of the temporary derogation to Single European Sky regulation
PU
02:11pKEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme - 20 july 2020
PU
02:11pDELTA AIR LINES : How Delta is giving you more space for safer travel
PU
02:11pAPPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:09pLIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Burger King wins dismissal of vegans' lawsuit over Impossible Whopper
2APPLE INC. : Software maker Jamf Holding raises $468 mln in U.S. IPO
3NOVAVAX, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails
4BIONTECH SE : Pfizer, BioNTech Get $1.95 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Order From U.S. Government
5GOLD : GLOBAL MARKETS: Shares waver on fear of worsening U.S.-China ties; gold surges

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group