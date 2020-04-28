2020 Golden Quill Finalists Announced

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania has announced the finalists for the 2020 Tri-State Golden Quill Awards for Excellence in Journalism, Media and Communications in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia.

Winners will be announced at the 56th Golden Quill Awards dinner at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the dinner, which is normally held in May, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

The competition recognizes professional excellence in written, broadcast, photographic, video and digital journalism, and communications in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. This year, there were 900 total entries submitted.

In addition to the Golden Quills, the Press Club also awards two annual scholarships to aspiring journalists: the $5,000 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship and the $2,500 Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Scholarship. The 2020 scholarship winners will be announced soon.

"Congratulations to all the journalists and media professionals who submitted excellent work for this year's competition," Helen Fallon, president of the Press Club board, said. "The board is pleased to recognize such extraordinary efforts at a time when journalism is so critical and important to our region, state, nation and world."

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization of journalists and other communications professionals from a 29-county area of Western Pennsylvania. It sponsors forums on current events and educational programs and presents the annual Golden Quill Awards contest and ceremony, honoring the best of journalism and communications in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. Membership in The Press Club includes discounts on fees for programs and Golden Quill entries, use of dining facilities at the Engineers' Building, Downtown Pittsburgh, and access to The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and 15 other press clubs around the country.

