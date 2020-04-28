Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2020 Golden Quill Finalists Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 03:12pm EDT

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania has announced the finalists for the 2020 Tri-State Golden Quill Awards for Excellence in Journalism, Media and Communications in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia.

Winners will be announced at the 56th Golden Quill Awards dinner at the Rivers Casino on Pittsburgh's North Shore. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, the dinner, which is normally held in May, has been rescheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

The competition recognizes professional excellence in written, broadcast, photographic, video and digital journalism, and communications in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring counties in Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. This year, there were 900 total entries submitted.

In addition to the Golden Quills, the Press Club also awards two annual scholarships to aspiring journalists: the $5,000 Bob Fryer Memorial Scholarship and the $2,500 Press Club of Western Pennsylvania Scholarship. The 2020 scholarship winners will be announced soon.

"Congratulations to all the journalists and media professionals who submitted excellent work for this year's competition," Helen Fallon, president of the Press Club board, said.  "The board is pleased to recognize such extraordinary efforts at a time when journalism is so critical and important to our region, state, nation and world."

The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization of journalists and other communications professionals from a 29-county area of Western Pennsylvania. It sponsors forums on current events and educational programs and presents the annual Golden Quill Awards contest and ceremony, honoring the best of journalism and communications in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Northern West Virginia. Membership in The Press Club includes discounts on fees for programs and Golden Quill entries, use of dining facilities at the Engineers' Building, Downtown Pittsburgh, and access to The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and 15 other press clubs around the country.

CONTACT: 412-281-7778, pressclubwpa@yahoo.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-golden-quill-finalists-announced-301048709.html

SOURCE The Press Club of Western Pennsylvania


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pCornucopia Continues Commitment to NOSB Reporting & Testimony
PR
03:25pCarexTech's Smile Platform, Designed to Connect Families and Senior Living Communities, Sees Usage Spike Over 300 Percent in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic
BU
03:24pSTATE STREET : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
03:23pCOMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces April Business and Financing Update
AQ
03:23pELMIRA SAVINGS BANK : Reports First Quarter Earnings
AQ
03:22pBrent settles higher on easing lockdowns, U.S. crude falls amid storage shortage
RE
03:22pBrent settles higher on easing lockdowns, U.S. crude falls amid storage shortage
RE
03:21pSIMON PROPERTY : to Reopen 49 Malls
DJ
03:20pONE GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:20pQuanergy Accelerates a Safe Return to Work with 3D LiDAR Solutions for Social Distancing
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group