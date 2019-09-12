2020 Hyundai Palisade Hidden Trailer Hitch - Custom Designed by Stealth Hitches - Tow in Style with your Palisade

SUGAR HILL, Ga., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stealth Hitches, LLC (Stealth) announces the release of its custom designed Hyundai Palisade hitch. Stealth’s custom-made hitch tow bar for the Palisade is currently one of the only hidden hitch options for the vehicle. The hitch is mounted behind the bumper with no welding or visual alterations. All components easily attach and detach from underneath the bumper for an invisible design.



The custom-made Hyundai hitch will maintain the Palisade’s original appearance as well as provide options for towing, hauling bike racks, and more. Stealth Hitches comply with the highest safety standards and are constructed with superior materials for lifetime use.

"Stealth’s hidden hitch gives Hyundai owners the best choice when choosing a hitch for their vehicle," said Stealth Hitches CEO Steve Nance. “They now have a hidden hitch with a rack receiver and tow hitch option for their Palisade that will allow them to tow safely and easily.”

Well-designed, secure and easy to operate, Stealth’s hidden hitches are equipped with an integral locking system and auto-latching technology that

eliminates the need for tools,

attaches and detaches in seconds,

provides a rust-free application, and

is completely hidden when not in use.

Visible bars, receivers, and bumper cutouts are not required; and ground clearance is not sacrificed. Stealth Hitches does not affect the original appearance of the Palisade.

“Safety was among the key considerations in the development of the Stealth Hitch,” CEO Steve Nance said. “Our hitch complies with the highest global test standards and is designed to protect the vehicle manufacturer's crumple zones.”

With all components made in the USA, Stealth Hitches offer exceptional quality control and superior materials to assure safe and long-term use. A lifetime warranty is offered for a worry-free experience. Installing the hitch does not void vehicle factory warranties.

Stealth Hitches are currently available for Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Additional information, including the latest launches, can be found online at www.stealthhitches.com .

About Stealth Hitches

Stealth Hitches, LLC® is a hitch manufacturing facility located in Sugar Hill, Ga. The company has developed a concealed vehicle hitch that customers love showing off and feel comfortable using. The Hitch Made to be Hidden™ is manufactured with high-grade materials such as stainless steel to ensure safe and flawless operation. All products are 100 percent made in the USA. For additional information, visit www.stealthhitches.com or call 1-833-MYHITCH.

