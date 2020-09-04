Log in
2020 IFA Product Technology Innovation Award Unveils Winners

09/04/2020 | 02:28am EDT

The IFA-PTIA selection is jointly organized by International Data Group and AHK. According to the organizers, the 2020 IFA-PTIA had “Innovating the Technology, Inspiring the Life” as its theme and covered a full range of products representing new breakthroughs in intelligent and innovative technologies in the global consumer electronics industry, including smart home appliances, intelligent devices, wearables, AI applications, and robotics. The 2020 IFA-PTIA presented a total of 19 awards, which went to 14 brands including SIEMENS, SAMSUNG, Midea, Panasonic, BOE, Electrolux, CHiQ, HONOR, Sony, LG, PHILIPS, De'Longhi, iRobot and TECNO in recognition of their groundbreaking — in terms of technology, design or application – products.

China-based global consumer electronics brands have continued to be at the forefront of innovation of the industry. Midea wins “Smart Kitchen Solutions Gold Award” for its new Ifamily kitchen system and “User Experience Innovation Product Gold Award” for its Air Conditioning KFR-35GW/BP3DN8Y-XT100(1); HONOR wins “High-performance Innovative Laptop Gold Award” for its MagicBook Pro and “Outdoor Innovation Wearable Gold Award” for its Watch GS Pro; BOE wins “Innovative Display Technology Gold Award” for its Flexible OLED Full-screen Display; CHiQ wins “Design Innovation TV Gold Award” for its 75Q7ART 8K; and TECNO wins “Camera Technology Innovation Smartphone Gold Award” for its CAMON 16 Premier.


© Business Wire 2020
