2020 LifeSciences BC Annual Award Winners Announced

02/28/2020 | 10:02am EST

LifeSciences BC is pleased to announce the recipients of the 22nd Annual LifeSciences BC Awards, presented by FARRIS. These awards are presented annually to recognize talented individuals and organizations that represent the life sciences ecosystem in B.C. which includes academia, health institutions, research & development, SMEs, government and industry.

This year’s award winners represent the full spectrum from discovery to commercialization, underscoring the depth of knowledge that significantly contributes to the B.C. bioeconomy, while improving the lives of patients here and around the world. “We are honoured to participate in the recognition of BC’s most noteworthy people and organizations in the life sciences space,” said Dr. Pascal Spothelfer, President and CEO, Genome British Columbia. “The mix of talent and drive in this year’s group of recipients is remarkable and we look forward to their continued accomplishments over many more years.”

In British Columbia, we are fortunate to have a vibrant and thriving life sciences sector that is distinguished, not only by local and national accomplishments, but international recognition. We have a community of scientists, physicians, engineers, technologists, clinicians, researchers, thought provokers and entrepreneurs, who put it all on the line to improve patient care outcomes.

Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO of LifeSciences BC said, “We have many entrepreneurial individuals pushing boundaries who have given their all to make a difference. We are truly at the beginning of a new era in life sciences in B.C., it’s wonderfully exciting.”

The 2020 LifeSciences BC Award Winners are:

  • Genome BC Award for Scientific Excellence – Dr. Aly Karsan
  • Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research - Aubrey J. Tingle Prize – Dr. Poul Sorensen
  • Milton Wong Award for Leadership – Nancy Harrison
  • Medical/Digital Technology Company of the Year – Canary Medical Inc.
  • Deal of the Year – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Strategic LifeSciences Company of the Year Award – adMare Bioinnovations Inc.
  • Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year – Chinook Therapeutics Inc.
  • Dr. Don Rix Award for Lifetime Achievement – John Babcook

The 2020 LifeSciences BC award winners will be recognized at this year’s Annual Award Winners Gala Dinner presented by FARRIS, held on April 2, 2020 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

To purchase your tickets or a table, please visit our event page https://bit.ly/2N7nWj1

About LifeSciences BC

LifeSciences BC is a not-for-profit, non-government, industry association that supports and represents the life sciences community of British Columbia through leadership, facilitation of investment and partnering, and promotion of our world-class science and industry.Life sciences sectors, from biopharmaceuticals and medical technology, to digital health and medical devices, are integrated into our organization and all that we do, ensuring that no life sciences sector is working in isolation — and that all sectors come together in a comprehensive, complementary and coordinated fashion.

Throughout the year, LifeSciences BC undertakes numerous programs and projects in support of these sectors. These include public policy initiatives, facilitating linkages between global industry and our local organizations, raising the profile of our industry internationally and thus facilitating investment and global partnering opportunities, and helping nurture economic development in British Columbia through the life sciences industry.


© Business Wire 2020
