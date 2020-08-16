2020 National Independent Worker Day Webinar – Today 1pm ET to 3pm
08/16/2020 | 01:12pm EDT
DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Independent Worker Day will be celebrating its 2nd annual event with a 2 hour webinar. In partnership with iPSE-US and iWorker Innovations, the event is aimed to gain national recognition and show appreciation to Americana’s 60 million plus; independent workers, freelancers, consultants, contractors, and small business owners: There are approximately 52 million Independent workers in the United States; representing $1.5 trillion in U.S. GDP and growing. Projections estimate that 50% of our US workforce will be independent workers by 2025- 2030.
Attendees and members special offer, in partnership with Cleary University, eligible attendees will have a 50% tuition scholarship to over 20 degrees programs all available online.
AGENDA Time: 1:00pm to 1:20pm (Eastern Time) Speaker: Dr. Angela Mason Topic: Opening Remarks and an open conversation
Time: 1:20pm to 1:30pm (Eastern Time) Speaker: Dr. Carl Camden Topic: Keynote:
Time: 1:30pm to 2:00pm (Eastern Time) Speaker: Mark Topic: Changing the Face of Healthcare for Independent Workers
Time: 2:00pm to 2:30pm (Eastern Time) Speaker: Emily Topic: Fireside Chat: Resilience of Independent Workers
Time: 2:30pm to 2:45pm (Eastern Time) Speaker: Jane Austin Topic: A Moment with Stuntwoman Jane Austin
Time: 2:45pm 2:55pm (Eastern Time) Speaker: Emily Topic: Awards Program
Time: 2:55pm to 3:00pm (Eastern Time) Speaker: Hollie Heikkinen Topic: Closing Remarks and Announcements
*The 2020 Annual National Independent Worker Day Webinar is a collaboration between iPSE-US and iWorker Innovation.
About National Independent Worker Day To honor the tens of millions of independent workers, contractors, consultants, freelancers, self-employed, gig workers, and small business owners in America who choose to fearlessly structure their work around their lives, iPSE-U.S., the Association of Independent Workers, established America’s first National Independent Worker Day on August 16.