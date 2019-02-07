2020 Nissan Rogue Sport adds new front end styling, interior enhancements and standard Nissan Safety Shield 360

CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport receives a fresh new front end appearance for the 2020 model year, along with redesigned rear tail lamps, revised trim level and option package content. Set for sale in fall 2019, the 2020 Rogue Sport expands on the long list of enhancements for the 2019 model year – which included the addition of available ProPILOT Assist, Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, updated audio system with standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and available Bose®1 Audio System with nine speakers.

Most prominent among the 2020 Rogue Sport refinements is the new exterior design that offers a more technical feel. The new front fascia features a new hood, Vmotion grille and bumper. The aggressive lighting treatment includes LED signature Daytime Running Lights.





“Our Rogue Sport is a critical vehicle in Nissan’s popular CUV lineup, slotted strategically between the Nissan Kicks and Rogue,” said Scott Shirley, vice president, CMM & Marketing Operations, Nissan North America, Inc. “We’re committed to keeping our crossover/SUV portfolio fresh – which also includes the redesigned Murano, new Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition and flagship Armada. Nissan is on a roll and we’re not letting up heading into 2020.”

In the rear, a new combination light design matches the more dynamic look of the front end. A new 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design and two new colors, Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic, complete the exterior makeover.

The advanced Nissan Safety Shield 360 , currently offered on SV and SL grades, will become standard on all 2020 Rogue Sport models including the base S grade. Part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy, Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and High Beam Assist (HBA).

The innovative Rear Door Alert system will continue to be offered as part of Rogue Sport’s long list of standard features. In addition, ProPILOT Assist will again be available in 2020. ProPILOT Assist is a single-lane “hands-on” driving assistance technology that eases driver workload by reducing the amount of driver acceleration, steering and braking input under certain driving conditions, such as single-lane highway driving.2

The 2020 Rogue Sport will be offered in front-wheel and Intelligent All-Wheel Drive configurations, and in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL. It will again be powered by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine and Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch.

For more information on the Rogue Sport and the complete lineup of Nissan vehicles, please visit NissanNews.com .

