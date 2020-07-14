Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2020 Survey Shows Doctors Top List of Professions Americans Consider to be Most Heroic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 10:08am EDT

With the country facing a global pandemic, doctors now considered most heroic occupation, according to new survey

Doctors are now considered more heroic than soldiers and firefighters, according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans. The survey, conducted by leading direct-to-consumer life insurance provider Vantis Life, asked 2,000 U.S. residents to rank 22 professions based on how heroic they are. Vantis Life fielded this same survey in 2019 and their 2020 results reveal changes that the company believes are directly related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The top five professions that ranked most heroic still involve either saving someone’s life or risking their own, but doctors moved from the number four spot last year to the top spot this year and nurses moved up the list as well.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200714005189/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey also asked respondents to rank the essential elements or qualities that define a profession as heroic, their importance and how they should be compensated. When it comes to the importance of these professions in our day-to-day lives, the study showed people view health care providers as the most important. In 2020 and in 2019, doctors ranked number one. However, nurses, who ranked fifth in 2019, moved up to the number two spot in 2020. The reason is most likely due to them having to face the COVID-19 pandemic in their everyday jobs. Education is also still considered important to the American public and this explains why teachers took the number three spot.

Another change worth mentioning is the importance of farmers. When it comes to importance in 2019, farmers were ranked eighth, and this year they ranked sixth. Farmers have played a vital role in helping to keep our food supply chain operating during the pandemic, and that could explain their rise in the 2020 ranking.

According to Manny Lirio, AVP Consumer Marketing at Vantis Life, “People who pursue life-saving or life-risking careers play a crucial role in American society. It’s gratifying to see that those ranked as most heroic are the people ensuring our health, safety and educational development.”

“This study reminds us that heroes don’t always wear capes,” Lirio continues. “Real heroes are the thousands of men and women across our country who dedicate their lives to helping others. Vantis Life has always believed that caring for others is a heroic quality, that’s why for years they’ve been telling anyone who protects their loved ones with life insurance that they can be a real life hero, regardless of occupation.”

Notes:

  • For a full analysis of survey results, please visit the Vantis Life blog
  • If you have any questions or would like more information about the research, please contact one of the below:

Melanie Yuill

     

Manny Lirio

Gregory FCA

     

Vantis Life

(215) 488-1239

     

(860) 298-6015

melanie@gregoryfca.com

     

mlirio@vantislife.com

About Vantis Life

Established in 1942, Vantis Life Insurance Company’s primary goal is to provide families with affordable life insurance products that can be purchased conveniently online with no agent involvement unless you want it. The Company prides itself on providing simple, easy-to-afford products to middle-income American families and supporting these products with attentive and personal customer service. Vantis Life is a separately operated subsidiary of The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:42aHALOGEN VENTURES : Launches The Halogen Fellowship in Venture Capital
BU
10:41aFinancial market recovery slows in June
PU
10:41aWind energy is key to coal regions in transition and can support them cutting power sector emissions by half by 2030
PU
10:41aANTEVENIO S A : Adopted resolutions by the Ordinary General Shareholders's meeting of Antevenio S.A. on July 1, 2020
PU
10:41aKRAFT HEINZ : invests $48M to expand Missouri manufacturing operation
AQ
10:41aWELLS FARGO MPANY : Thinking about buying stock in Wells Fargo, IMV Inc, Nokia, Equillium Inc, or Marathon Oil Corp?
PR
10:41aMorrison Wins National Award for Excellence in Safety
BU
10:41aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM Says Well Ahead of Plan in Cutting Carbon-Dioxide Emissions
DJ
10:40aINSTANT VIEW : UK bans Huawei from its 5G network: reaction
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : A busy run for Deutsche Bank in Central and Eastern Europe
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027, angering China and pleasing U.S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group