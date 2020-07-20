Log in
2020 TripleTree iAwards – Call for Applications

07/20/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

TripleTree Holdings, LLC, a healthcare merchant bank that has advised and invested in high-growth healthcare businesses, is pleased to announce a call for applications for the 2020 TripleTree iAwards. For the past decade, the TripleTree iAwards have recognized healthcare technology and services companies shaping the future of U.S. healthcare. Previous winners include BroadJump, VirtualHealth, Alegeus, GoodRx, Silverlink, GreatCall, and others.

“As our healthcare system responds to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, innovation is top of mind as once disruptive and tech-enabled capabilities become part of the new normal," said Michael Carroll, Chief Marketing Officer at TripleTree. “This is a unique time to recognize the innovation happening in healthcare and celebrate the companies improving access to care, lowering costs, and removing administrative burdens for both patients and clinicians.”

Companies that provide and offer innovative healthcare technology and services solutions, with annual revenue of $5-25 million, are encouraged to apply for the 2020 TripleTree iAwards. Applicants will be evaluated on a range of criteria: from value proposition, to marketplace traction, to growth potential, to long-term industry impact. Winners will be announced in late 2020 and will benefit from the firm’s broad resources – including the opportunity to engage with the firm’s advisory council of healthcare operators, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs, as well as the opportunity to connect with TripleTree and TT Capital Partners professionals throughout the year.

Online applications for the 2020 TripleTree iAwards will be available through September 4, 2020.

About TripleTree

TripleTree is an independent healthcare merchant bank focused on mergers and acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, strategic advisory and principal investing. Since 1997, the firm has advised and invested in some of the most innovative, high-growth businesses in healthcare. For more, visit www.triple-tree.com.


© Business Wire 2020
