2020 UMWA Workers Memorial Video (Farmington Mine Disaster)

04/27/2020 | 11:48am EDT

The United Mine Workers have long fought for better health and safety on the job, as we have lost more members than any other union to disasters and occupational diseases. Indeed, miners and their families led the way in demanding creation of the first federal occupational safety enforcement agency, the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA), in the wake of the Farmington #9 explosion in 1968.

As we recognize Workers Memorial Day 2020, we pray for those workers killed or injured on the job this year, last year, and every year. And we call on all Americans to join us as we get right back to fighting for the living.

Disclaimer

UMWA - United Mine Workers of America published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 15:47:12 UTC
