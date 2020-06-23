Log in
2020 UNNC Product Design and Manufacture Graduation Exhibition Successfully Unveiled

06/23/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

2020 Product Design and Manufacture (PDM) Graduation Exhibition was successfully unveiled on 22nd June. There are more than 50 students’ design work showcased through poster and model. Final year students, staff representatives from PDM and also their industrial collaborators attended the opening ceremony.

Dr. Xu Sun, Director of Teaching in the Department of Mechanical, Materials and Manufacturing Engineering, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. “We are all extremely proud of our students. The exhibition is a great opportunity to celebrate their work. I encourage our students to keep their passion in design, develop their creative skills, the engineering rigor and grow to be a successful designer!”

Dr. Bingjian Liu, PDM course director also mentioned that with unprecedented challenges from COVID-19, PDM final year students have been working very hard and complete their major project with high quality.

Industrial collaborators also value high to PDM students-designed projects especially the creativity and aesthetical aspect. However, from the industry point of view, the experts also pointed out some shortcomings in those work’s practicality and practicability.

In the ceremony, two student representatives also shared their feelings about learning Product Design and Manufacture in the UNNC.

“It has been a great pleasure to go through this fabulous journey with the teachers who support and help me, with my best friends and with all of you, the future professional designers around the world. I’m so glad to meet you all here and it is an unforgettable memory slot for me. Those nights we stayed together in the studio, those projects we created, those design thoughts and talks we shared are the treasure in my life.

During these four years, I’m lucky to figure out what I love and what I have passion for my future career. So wish you guys all the same, have a bright future and achieve what you love and want. Happy graduation!”
--Yifan Kang

“I am really lucky because I am the person who really loves product design. When I face difficulties or challenges, I won’t give up and face them more optimistically. What we should do is practising and refining our skills, holding our interests and passions to realize our design concept to a real product.”
--Huanrui He


© Business Wire 2020
