2020 Weddings Lean Into Purposeful Personalization With Sustainability and Inclusivity at the Forefront, According to The Knot

The Knot Unveils Annual List of Wedding Details to Watch Out for at the 10th Annual The Knot Gala

Today, The Knot—the nation's leading wedding planning and registry resource—reveals 10 wedding details to anticipate for 2020 celebrations. Couples marrying in 2020 will place a greater emphasis on intentional and deeply meaningful personalization, as well as on creating an inclusive experience for attendees. To-be-weds are also putting sustainability at the forefront of their festivities through creatively upcycling décor, jewelry and attire details. In addition, couples consider the full culinary experience along with any guest dietary restrictions, opting to craft food and beverage menus that are fully inclusive for all guests to nosh on happily throughout the event.

“We love how thoughtful and purposeful today’s couples are in planning their wedding celebrations. Along with their designers and planners, couples continue to think creatively and deliberately as they plan a wedding that thoughtfully reflects their unique love story. These couples are also focused on finding sustainable ways to host celebrations, repurposing décor, and not letting food or florals go to waste,” said Kristen Maxwell Cooper, editor in chief of The Knot. “Additionally, we’re seeing the trend of personalization extend beyond the wedding day and into the registry as couples prepare for their newlywed life. Thoughtfully curated registry asks—like lifetime pasta passes or hiking boots guaranteed to last a decade—give guests a glimpse into their future plans together. We’re eager to see how 2020 couples put their own spin on what’s trending.”

“Weddings are a day when two become one and the best celebrations are those where couples pour themselves into details—big and small—at every turn. As a professional event planner and designer, I have the privilege of collaborating with couples and clients to bring their true selves and event visions to life, helping them thoughtfully put their own twists on conventional wedding traditions and details,” said Jove Meyer, creative director and owner of Jove Meyer Events and the planner and designer of The Knot Gala 2019. “This year, I had the honor of planning and designing The Knot Gala, the wedding industry’s most anticipated celebration. ‘Shine Bright’ was the inspiration for this year’s event, encouraging each attendee to shine and be their authentic self. Through purposefully curated details like custom lighting, inclusive menus, bold floral installations and color blocking, we were able to create an event that reflected emerging trends in events in an authentic way that was in line with the theme and The Knot brand.”

10 WEDDING DETAILS THE KNOT IS LOVING FOR 2020

Eco-Conscious Couples Seek Sustainability in Their Wedding Details. Sustainable weddings are on the rise. While some couples are committing to zero waste or a reduced carbon footprint as they plan their celebrations, others are creatively “upcycling” elements like décor, jewelry and florals through their vendors and rentals. Couples are asking caterers and bartenders to provide reusable drink stirrers and straws and avoid one-time use plastics, and decorators to install photo-worthy backdrops and gently used lounge furniture for guests to rest their feet. A lighter version of this includes repurposing florals and décor from ceremony to reception by taking items like lanterns and arrangements from the aisle and repurposing them as centerpieces or table décor at the reception, as well as sourcing local food and choosing stationery with less elaborate designs and soy-based inks for invitations and signage. Couples can further cut down on their carbon footprint (and costs!) by asking guests to RSVP on their wedding website, versus an additional card accompanying their invites.

Couples Craft Inclusive Menus and Present Food With Interactive Elements. Menus will check all the boxes in 2020—whether you have guests who are vegetarian, gluten-free, or suffer from a nut allergy, couples have all their guests’ dietary needs covered. Creative menus with a variety of customizable offerings allow every guest to enjoy the culinary experience regardless of dietary restrictions. And it’s not just food that’s inclusive: Couples are hiring mixologists to carefully craft delicious mocktails to accompany alcoholic drinks. In addition to having a menu that can be enjoyed by all, couples are also thinking of ways to turn food service into a more interactive culinary moment. Think: conveyor belts doling out appetizers or dessert stations that freeze handpicked flavored creams on-site using liquid nitrogen. It’s all about the presentation here, and guests love having an exciting and unexpected service moment.

Guests Are Serving Themselves at the Bar. We’re not talking about a cooler full of cold ones. This trend dresses up the serving of a signature sip. Self-service drink stations with wall-mounted dispensers all dressed up and margarita bars with all the mix-ins allow guests to serve and garnish their own drinks throughout the night. It’s one less bartender and one more personalized choice that also serves as a photo-worthy moment for guests.

Lighting Makes Celebrations Shine. Bold lighting helps set the wedding vibe. We’re loving how creative couples, designers and planners are incorporating new types of lighting not typically associated with weddings into their décor. From bold LED cocktail bar fronts, which empower couples to customize their hues, to tube lighting draped on ceiling beams and the creation of a visually interesting statement, there’s no shortage of ways to make your celebration shine using lighting. Case in point: Couples who want to create a warm, homey feeling in outdoor tents and reception venues are leveraging decorative hanging lights beyond the chandelier with basket lights.

From the Décor to the Drinks, Florals Are Used to Make Bold Statements. Florals are going beyond the bouquet as couples use edible blooms in salads, ice cubes, water infusions, on top of desserts, drinks and more to elevate virtually anything at their celebration. Couples are also exploring floral textures and shapes for a monochromatic look. By grouping like-colored stems (think: burgundy dahlias, roses, ranunculus and scabiosa), couples are leveraging a single color in loads of textures to make a wow-worthy installation above the bar or reception tables.

Live Entertainment and Experiences: The Amenity Basket Upgrade. Think of this as the most #extra amenity basket: Instead of just treating guests to hair spray and mints in the restroom, couples are stationing magicians, interactive make-your-own scent bars, and champagne stations in lounges just outside the restrooms to ensure the party doesn’t stop, even when you leave the dance floor. These entertaining services are often quirky and unexpected—and give guests something to talk about for years to come.

Couples Use Wedding Fashion to Showcase Personality and Attire Preferences, Favoring More Fluidity in Fashion Choices. Couples are seeking fashion that fits their personal style. We’re seeing to-be-weds explore attire outside of convention: rocking jumpsuits; opting for pops of color; exploring textures; and taking nods from recent runway trends with showstopping embellishments, exaggerated sleeves and bold ball gowns. Couples are thinking beyond black and white, stepping out in vibrant hues and thoughtful details like bold footwear that matches their significant other’s choice of shoe; donning colored attire with cultural or personal significance; or twinning in “‘til death do us part” custom leather jackets to showcase personality.

Barrettes and Combs Are Having a Moment. Veils aren’t going anywhere, but tiaras have given way to the latest in hair jewelry—barrettes and combs. These accessories are often adorned in pearls, rhinestones and colorful enamels. They’re great for holding back natural curls or creating a second style for your reception.

Wedding Registries to Last a Lifetime. Couples are using their registry to share more about their future plans together, as well as their values and interests. Couples also look to beloved pop-culture moments to inspire registry asks, such as flights to Europe or New Zealand to explore where Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones was filmed, or walking tours in NYC to check out scenes and mementos from Friends and Seinfeld. Using tools like The Knot Registry, couples can add items from all their favorite retail stores, as well as cash funds for future plans and experiences, and suggested donations to charities they care about. While cash funds have continued to rise in popularity, couples are expanding their asks outside of what has been the most popular cash fund category—honeymoon excursions—instead looking ahead to how they’ll spend their future lives together by asking for cash for gifts like lifetime passes for the national parks; health and ancestry screening; and even funds for starting a new business endeavor. Guests can browse a couple's registry to get a picture of what their life after "I do" will look like.

Unplugged Honeymoons. While the majority of couples (93%) rely on their smartphone to plan their wedding, when it comes to their ceremony, nearly one in three (29%) ask guests to limit the use of their phone—a trend that continues to gain momentum. Couples are now opting to follow their own rules, unplugging for their entire wedding day, as well as on their honeymoon. Unplugged honeymoons give couples the chance to celebrate their newlywed status without distraction, simply enjoying each other’s company as they start their marriage journey together.

Each year, The Knot empowers couples to make their special day uniquely their own via inspiration from around the world, planning tools, and a customizable registry with endless possibilities.

