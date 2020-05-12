2020 forecast by the Ministry of Finance: general government deficit 8.1% of GDP, debt 82.4% of GDP

The current release exceptionally separately publish the forecast of the general government deficit and debt for 2020 prepared by the Ministry of Finance (MoF), which was not yet available at the end of the notification period. Namely, not all legislation to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on citizens and the economy, which affect government accounts, was adopted, which prevented the timely completion of the 2020 forecast for the April Excessive Deficit Procedure Report.

In 2020, general government is expected to generate a deficit in the amount of EUR 3,706 million or 8.1% of GDP. According to the MoF, government debt in nominal terms will increase at the end of 2020 to EUR 37,556 million or 82.4% of GDP.