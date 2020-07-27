Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2020 half-year financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Press release
27 July 2020
Embargo till 08:00h CET

FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA

Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels

Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, day-to-day management, aspijcke@financiere-tubize.be

2020 half-year financial report

Regulated information
27 July 2020

The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2020 half-year financial report.  This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be

  • Dividend received from UCB: € 84.4 million
  • Profit for the period when applying the Belgian accounting framework: € 83.4 million
  • Profit for the period when applying the international standard IAS 34: € 129.7 million
  • Participating interest in UCB unchanged at 35.00%
  • Decreasing bank debt from € 86.5 million at 31 December 2019 to € 32.0 million at 30 June 2020.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:08aJAPAN EXCHANGE : 1st integrated stock, commodity futures bourse opens in Osaka
AQ
02:07aLondon copper advances as investors eye U.S. stimulus bill
RE
02:06aDYDO : Monthly Sales Report, July FY2020
PU
02:06aSHIONOGI : Execution of the Agreements on the Establishment of the Joint Ventures with Ping An and the Disposal of Treasury Shares by Way of Third-Party Allot
PU
02:06aCURVES : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020
PU
02:06aOKABE : Notice of Status and Completion of Buyback of Treasury Shares
PU
02:06aNIHON KOHDEN : Notice regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration
PU
02:06aINVINCIBLE INVESTMENT : Performance Update for June 2020
PU
02:06aICHIGO HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Operating Results - June 2020
PU
02:06aNGK SPARK PLUG : Corporate Governance Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold hits record high as U.S.-China ties worsen, Asia stocks helped by tech
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany must toughen audit rules after Wirecard scandal - Weidmann
3HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD : HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING : China's Tigermed to raise up to $1.38 bi..
4SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
5JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo's impact was decisive for Juve's 9th straight title
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group