27 July 2020
FINANCIERE DE TUBIZE SA
Allée de la Recherche 60, 1070 Brussels
Contact: Anne Sophie Pijcke, day-to-day management, aspijcke@financiere-tubize.be
2020 half-year financial report
The board of directors of Financière de Tubize has issued the 2020 half-year financial report. This report is available on the website www.financiere-tubize.be
- Dividend received from UCB: € 84.4 million
- Profit for the period when applying the Belgian accounting framework: € 83.4 million
- Profit for the period when applying the international standard IAS 34: € 129.7 million
- Participating interest in UCB unchanged at 35.00%
- Decreasing bank debt from € 86.5 million at 31 December 2019 to € 32.0 million at 30 June 2020.