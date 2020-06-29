Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2020 voting starts, 29/6/2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Elections are now underway for cane growers in the Mossman,Tablelands, Herbert River, Burdekin, Mackay and Plane creek districts to decide their local QSL Grower Representative Members.

QSL Grower Representative Members are volunteers who represent their fellow growers with Queensland Sugar Limited, the state's industry-owned sugar marketer.

Elections for these important roles are held every three years, with nominations for the current elections closing earlier this month.

In eight of the 14 milling regions around the state, the number of nominations received was equal to the number of available positions, and as such, an election is not required. These milling regions and nominees are:

  • Mulgrave: Jeffrey Day
  • Northern (South Johnstone Mill): Barry Stubbs
  • Tully: Thomas Harney
  • Proserpine: Peter Quod
  • Southern (Bundaberg): Allan Dingle & Mark Pressler
  • Isis: Peter McLennan
  • Maryborough: Jeffrey Atkinson
  • Rocky Point: Greg Zipf

The six milling regions where an election is required are:

  • Mossman
  • Tablelands
  • Herbert River
  • Burdekin
  • Central (Mackay)
  • Plane Creek

To be eligible to vote in any of the elections noted above, you must be a sugar cane grower who supplies sugar cane under contract to a mill in that region. To lodge your vote, you must complete the applicable voting paper and return it to QSL by 5pm Friday 17 July 2020. Results will be declared in early to mid-August after votes have been checked and counted by an independent scrutineer. Until such time, current QSL Grower Representatives remain in their positions.

For further details regarding the current elections, the voting process, nominees and the role of our QSL Grower Representative Members, please read our 2020 Voting Pack, available by clicking here.

Voting papers are available via the links below:

For further details regarding the 2020 QSL Grower Representative Member election process, please contact your local QSL representative.

For more information:
Cathy Kelly
Ph: 0409 285 074 Email: Cathy.Kelly@qsl.com.au

Disclaimer

Queensland Sugar Limited published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:35aPAKISTAN STATE OIL : Oil Price hike
AQ
02:35aCENTOGENE : Lufthansa, and Fraport Launch the First Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility in Germany at Frankfurt Airport
EQ
02:32aUnryo Recognized as a Leader for Application Modernization and Observability as Code by Enterprise Management Associates
GL
02:31aBIOARCTIC PUBL : and University of Oslo sign research agreement to investigate Apolipoprotein E as a drug target for Alzheimer's disease
AQ
02:31aMETSO OYJ : to deliver a rotary railroad car dumper system to CSX Transportation in the USA
AQ
02:31aCENTOGENE, Lufthansa, and Fraport Launch the First Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility in Germany at Frankfurt Airport
GL
02:31aSafe-T® Launches its Zero-Trust Secure File Access Solution Received First Order from a Leading Intelligence Unit
GL
02:30aPress release Oncology Venture signs agreement to out-license two pipeline assets as part of prioritized portfolio strategy
GL
02:29aMorses Club digital accounts frozen after Wirecard collapse
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto reaches power supply deal with Mongolia for Oyu Tolgoi mine
3EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : - Reminder of last day of the subscription period in t..
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Aleatica to Acquire Majority Stake in Brebemi From Intesa Sanpaolo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group