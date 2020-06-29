2020 voting starts, 29/6/2020

Elections are now underway for cane growers in the Mossman,Tablelands, Herbert River, Burdekin, Mackay and Plane creek districts to decide their local QSL Grower Representative Members.

QSL Grower Representative Members are volunteers who represent their fellow growers with Queensland Sugar Limited, the state's industry-owned sugar marketer.

Elections for these important roles are held every three years, with nominations for the current elections closing earlier this month.

In eight of the 14 milling regions around the state, the number of nominations received was equal to the number of available positions, and as such, an election is not required. These milling regions and nominees are:

Mulgrave: Jeffrey Day

Northern (South Johnstone Mill): Barry Stubbs

Tully: Thomas Harney

Proserpine: Peter Quod

Southern (Bundaberg): Allan Dingle & Mark Pressler

Isis: Peter McLennan

Maryborough: Jeffrey Atkinson

Rocky Point: Greg Zipf

The six milling regions where an election is required are:

Mossman

Tablelands

Herbert River

Burdekin

Central (Mackay)

Plane Creek

To be eligible to vote in any of the elections noted above, you must be a sugar cane grower who supplies sugar cane under contract to a mill in that region. To lodge your vote, you must complete the applicable voting paper and return it to QSL by 5pm Friday 17 July 2020. Results will be declared in early to mid-August after votes have been checked and counted by an independent scrutineer. Until such time, current QSL Grower Representatives remain in their positions.

For further details regarding the current elections, the voting process, nominees and the role of our QSL Grower Representative Members, please read our 2020 Voting Pack, available by clicking here.

Voting papers are available via the links below:

For further details regarding the 2020 QSL Grower Representative Member election process, please contact your local QSL representative.

For more information:

Cathy Kelly

Ph: 0409 285 074 Email: Cathy.Kelly@qsl.com.au