2021 Appendix III - Standard Reinsurance Agreement and Livestock Price Reinsurance Agreement

The 2021 Appendix III to the Standard Reinsurance Agreement and the Livestock Price Reinsurance Agreement (Appendix III) has been updated with approved modifications. Appendix III is available electronically via the Risk Management Agency (RMA) website at www.rma.usda.gov/Policy-and-Procedure under the Appendix III/M-13 directory.

Modifications in the 2021 Appendix III include the following crop insurance program changes:

Dairy Revenue Production updates to the P18 record, and P18-1 and P28-1calculations;

Forage Seeding modifications to allow dual county sales closing dates and revised insurable alfalfa types;

Malting Barley Endorsement updates for the P21 and P21A records;

Production Revenue History implementation of new plans of insurance (21, 22,23), P35, P35A, P35B and P35C records, premium calculations, and updated P15record;

Addition of the Quality Loss 'QL' option, a new option code to allow insureds to replace their annual yield with a pre-quality yield to be used in the APH; and

Sugarcane addition of the new option code 'RD' under the Crop Replacement Endorsement.

Questions or comments regarding Appendix III content can be submitted using 'comments' in the subject line to appendixiii.comments@usda.gov.

DISPOSAL DATE:

December 31, 2020