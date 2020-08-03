2022 AISC Specification for Structural Steel Buildings Now Available for Public Comment

August 3, 2020

CHICAGO - The 2022 edition of the AISC Specification for Structural Steel Buildings (AISC 360) draft will be available for public review from August 3, 2020, until September 14, 2020.

AISC 360 provides requirements for the design, fabrication, and erection of structural steel-framed buildings and buildings with structural steel acting compositely with reinforced concrete. This is the first public review of this draft specification, which is expected to be complete and available in late 2022.

The draft Specificationwill be available as a free download at aisc.org/publicreviewbetween August 3 and September 14, 2020. Printed copies are also available (for a $35 nominal charge) by calling 312.670.5411.

Please submit comments using the form provided online or to Cynthia J. Duncan, AISC's director of engineering (duncan@aisc.org), by September 14, 2020, for consideration.