While American presidents had long asked Europe to take charge of its own security, Donald Trump has gone much further.

To understand what played out between the United States and Europe this year, we need to go back just over a year, to early December 2024. Donald Trump had just been triumphantly re-elected, with a victory in the seven key states and control of both Houses. Political capital that put him in a position of strength on the international stage.

Meanwhile, in Europe, everyone was a bit jittery at the prospect of having to deal with Donald Trump again. Not simply because he had given European leaders a rough ride during his first term, but also because he had promised during his campaign to end the war in Ukraine "within 24 hours."

Paradoxically, Ukrainians were fairly satisfied with Donald Trump's victory. Their reasoning: Kamala Harris would have meant Joe Biden's status quo, if not worse, while Donald Trump might shake things up. Kyiv's European allies were less optimistic and feared the new American administration would simply turn away from the conflict in Ukraine, considering it a European problem and believing the United States had other priorities.

It therefore seemed urgent to open a dialogue with Donald Trump. The occasion presented itself on December 6, 2024, with the reopening of Notre Dame de Paris. Emmanuel Macron invited Donald Trump as guest of honor and organized, on the sidelines, a three-way meeting at the Elysee with Volodymyr Zelensky. Contact was established. But the relief proved to be short-lived.

From erosion to rupture

Everything shifted in February. On Wednesday, February 12, a phone call between Washington and Moscow hinted at an American intention to sideline the Europeans from the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Two days later, on February 14, Europeans were aghast at JD Vance's speech in Munich, framed as an ideological declaration of war. That day, the US vice president judged that the "threat from within" was the most significant for the Old Continent, that Europe had renounced "some of its most fundamental values," and that it trampled on freedom of speech.

Finally, on February 28, JD Vance was again on the front line, in the Oval Office, in a now-famous clash with Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian president was accused of being disrespectful, insufficiently grateful to the United States, and, above all, of being the main obstacle to peace.

For 80 years, the transatlantic relationship had been a pillar of foreign policy on both sides of the Atlantic, a factor of geopolitical stability, and the core of Europe's security architecture. However, in reality this relationship has been fraying for over 20 years.

Successive international crises (Iraq, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan) divided the West - as Sylvie Kauffmann describes very well in a series of articles for Le Monde - while American presidents have long asked Europe to take charge of its security, to share the burden of Europe's defense.

February 2025 nonetheless marked a rupture. Because now the Allies are divided over values, the US interferes in the internal affairs of European countries, and it is still tempted to give the nod to Russia.

Trying to get back on track

It is against this last point that European leaders fought throughout the year. This was notably the case with the summit between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15. A meeting that forced European leaders to go in force to the White House three days later to pull Donald Trump back to their positions. There were few concrete advances from this sequence. Only a diplomatic victory for Vladimir Putin. A leader under an ICC arrest warrant welcomed with honors on American soil.

Then in late November came the US-Russian peace plan. A 28-point plan under which Ukraine would cede territory, reduce the size of its army, and renounce its ambitions to join NATO. The plan also provided for lifting Western sanctions on Russia, its reintegration into the G8, as well as a general amnesty. Again, it took a series of meetings for Europeans to modify this plan and avoid a form of capitulation for Ukraine.

Substantively, negotiations keep stalling on more or less the same points. Europeans and Ukrainians want a ceasefire: stop the fighting first, then discuss the terms of peace. The Russians, in contrast, do not want a ceasefire; they want a peace treaty that addresses the "root causes" of the conflict. A position that, in reality, allows them to prolong the war and continue to gain ground while their negotiators rehearse the same obsessions. Then there is the question of security guarantees, essential for Kyiv, unacceptable for Moscow.

The question now is how long this diplomatic game can last. The United States seems intent on re-engaging with Russia. A reset to establish a relationship that allows business to be resumed with Russia. In this framework, the war in Ukraine is an irritant and the Europeans are obstacles. For Washington, the quickest way to end the conflict is ultimately to twist the arm of the weaker party, i.e. the Ukrainians.

"I think they are weak"

And it is not just an impression; it also emerges from the new US National Security Strategy, published in early December. The document states that ending the fighting "quickly" and "restoring strategic stability with Russia" is a "core interest" of the United States. In essence, everything is summed up by the Kremlin's reaction, which said the document is "consistent" with Russia's view.

This document also sparked strong reactions on this side of the Atlantic because it warns of a "civilizational erasure" of Europe, a way of calling on the continent to change course. In an interview with Politico a few days later, Donald Trump went further, describing Europe as a group of nations "in decline" and hinting that he could support political figures who share his agenda.

In a world of power politics, in the age of predators, to borrow the title of Giuliano da Empoli's book, Donald Trump no longer hesitates to twist the arms of his allies. "I think they are weak," he says in this interview about European leaders, "I think they do not know what to do."

It should be noted, however, that in the United States, even amongst Republicans, not everyone shares this vision. Within the Trump administration, Marco Rubio serves as a counterweight to pro-Russian positions, while Congress remains largely in favor of supporting Ukraine and still sees Russia as an enemy.

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2026 thus provides that US military personnel in Europe cannot fall below the threshold of 76,000 for more than forty-five consecutive days, that any suspension of intelligence to Ukraine must be notified to Congress, and that the United States cannot abandon the post of supreme commander of NATO forces.

Finally, to end on an optimistic note, there is an idea circulating among international relations specialists: perhaps one day the Charlemagne Prize should be awarded to Donald Trump. A prize given to outstanding figures who have worked for European unification. Because while many things can be reproached to Donald Trump, one must also acknowledge that he has the merit of confronting Europe with its responsibilities and forcing it to take its destiny into its own hands.

