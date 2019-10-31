20th Century Week Exhibition at Christie's New York Opens Friday, November 1

Works by: Picasso, Hockney, Matisse, Warhol, Ruscha, Magritte, Richter, Dali, Modigliani, Monet, Bradford, Bacon, Bourgeois, Basquiat

20 Rockefeller Plaza

On November 1 Christie’s opens its Fall 20th Century Week exhibition to the public, showcasing the best examples of Impressionist, Modern, Post-War and Contemporary art and 20th Century Design available on the auction market this season. The free public exhibition runs through Christie’s major fall auction week, taking place from November 11 to 14, 2019. Known for its creative approach to exhibition design, this season the Christie’s team unveils a dedicated sound room and playlist for Ed Ruscha’s masterpiece Hurting the Word Radio #2; a spectacular 40-foot-long cut-paper mural by Kara Walker; a rare and ground-breaking Futurist masterpiece by Umberto Boccioni; and a unique Lalanne bathtub in the form of a hippopotamus, among many other must-see highlights. Over 870 individual works of art will be offered across eight auctions and a companion online-only sale with an overall low estimate of $540 million. View the full 20th Century Week site here.

Marc Porter, Chairman, Christie’s Americas, remarked: “Our major 20th Century Week sales this season offer a vibrant mix of fine art and design at all price levels, well-suited to the current global market and the increasing diversity of collector interests. This season Christie’s is the auction house of choice for six important private American collections coming to market for the first time, and each with rarely-seen and highly desirable works of art that reflect the aesthetic influences of their accomplished owners. To this we have added strategic consignments that reflect growing areas of demand within today’s market, putting a spotlight on emerging contemporary artists, rare works on paper, and master works of 20th century design. The result is a compelling and dynamic array of artworks and objects, and we look forward to opening the doors to our Rockefeller Center galleries this Friday, November 1 for a free, two-week public exhibition leading up to our flagship fall auction season.”

PRIVATE AND ESTATE COLLECTIONS:

The Collection of Richard L. Weisman

The Terry Allen Kramer Collection

The Clarke Collection

The Collection of Eileen and I.M. Pei

The Ron and Diane Disney Miller Collection

The Collection of James and Marilynn Alsdorf

20th CENTURY WEEK VIEWING

1 Nov – 12 Nov, 10am – 5pm

