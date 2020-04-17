21.9 billion vehicle kilometres performed on Slovene road territory in 2018

National vehicles made 21.6 billion vkm

In 2018 national vehicles, i.e. vehicles registered in Slovenia, made 21.6 billion vkm on national and foreign road territory. Passenger cars performed 17.0 billion vkm or 79%, of that most diesel passenger cars, namely 10.8 billion vkm, while petrol passenger cars performed 5.9 billion vkm. All goods vehicles performed 4.3 billion vkm, of that heavy ones 2.3 billion vkm and light ones 1.9 billion vkm (both mainly diesel ones).

3% more vehicle kilometres by national vehicles

The number of vehicle kilometres performed by national vehicles increased by 3% compared to 2017. The number of vehicle kilometres performed by passenger cars increased by 2% and of those performed by goods vehicles by 8%. As regards diesel passenger cars 4% more vkm were driven in 2018, while as regards petrol passenger cars 2% fewer vkm were driven than in 2017. The number of vehicle kilometres increased the most by electric passenger cars, namely by 65%.

National road motor vehicles made in Slovenia 88% of road traffic

In 2018, 18.9 billion vkm were performed by national road motor vehicles on national road territory or 88% of total road traffic volume made by national vehicles. For passenger cars the share was higher (99%). For goods vehicles the share was lower, namely 41%, due to vehicle kilometres made by heavy goods vehicles, because these performed only 15% of all vehicle kilometres in Slovenia. Road traffic increased compared to 2017 by national vehicles on national road territory by 2% and on foreign one by 10%.

21.9 billion vkm on Slovene road territory

In 2018 national and foreign road motor vehicles made 21.9 billion vkm on Slovene road territory. 35% or 7.8 billion vkm were driven on motorways and highways, and 65% or 14.1 billion vkm on other public roads. Most vehicle kilometres were made by passenger cars (national and foreign), namely 86% or 18.7 billion vkm. National and foreign passenger cars drove 31% of vkm on motorways and highways, while the share by goods vehicles was more than twice as high (69%).

3% more vehicle kilometres in Slovenia

In 2018 the number of vehicle kilometres on Slovene road territory increased by 3% compared to 2017. With passenger cars 2% more vehicle kilometres were driven and with goods vehicles 4% more than in 2017. The number of vehicle kilometres increased the most by foreign goods vehicles between 3.5t and 12t on Slovenian motorways and highways, namely by 14%.

Detailed data are published in the SiStat Database.