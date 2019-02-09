21 Air : Highlights Compliant and Responsible Operations

In light of the current news circulating the media regarding cargo
allegedly transported into Venezuela by one of our aircrafts, 21 Air
clarifies that the company has always abided by all national and
international regulations. The aircraft N881YV was a charter flight for
an indirect air carrier, who also has a Transportation Security
Administration of the United States of America (TSA) approved security
program and had full control of all cargo on board.
Days after aircraft N881YV completed its travel plans, the media
reported on an alleged irregular shipment into Venezuela. As soon as 21
Air became aware, TSA was immediately notified and the company started
conducting its own exhaustive internal investigation, which showed that
all security procedures and documentation were followed. The TSA was
provided copies of our audit and all documents gathered during the
investigation.
Since our founding, 21 Air has always complied with the rules,
regulations and security protocols outlined by TSA, and this incident is
no different. The company has also successfully fulfilled the
requirements of cargo screening as stated in the Venezuelan issued
landing permit and has not received any formal notification from the
Venezuelan government regarding any irregular shipments to the country.
As a preventive measure, 21 Air made the decision to discontinue all
flights into Venezuela until the situation is clarified to ensure the
safety and security of our crews and assets. The company is open to
collaborating with all national and international authorities to come to
a resolution.
21 Air remains a reliable, compliant and responsible charter cargo
airline. The company continues committed to honoring its mission of
delivering the highest quality Air Cargo Solutions services maintaining
teamwork, timely performance and responsive customer service to all our
clients.
About 21 Air
21 AIR, LLC a North Carolina corporation was created on February 25,
2014, to provide an innovative, flexible and competitive alternative to
ACMI, CMI, and Charter needs worldwide. For the past 4 years, based on
an innovative company structure and a sustainable and profitable model,
21 AIR has been successfully providing Charter, ACMI, and CMI services
to major air cargo consolidators and global schedule operators. 21 AIR
is the most recently certificated United States FAR 121 All Cargo
Carrier, becoming the first U.S. airline of its type with full SMS
implementation compliance, under newly established commercial aviation
regulations. The airline has been authorized to conduct interstate and
foreign air transportation of property and mail operating Boeing 767 All
Cargo aircraft.
