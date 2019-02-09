Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

21 Air : Highlights Compliant and Responsible Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/09/2019 | 10:13am EST

The company fulfilled all its regulatory duties regarding the situation in Venezuela

In light of the current news circulating the media regarding cargo allegedly transported into Venezuela by one of our aircrafts, 21 Air clarifies that the company has always abided by all national and international regulations. The aircraft N881YV was a charter flight for an indirect air carrier, who also has a Transportation Security Administration of the United States of America (TSA) approved security program and had full control of all cargo on board.

Days after aircraft N881YV completed its travel plans, the media reported on an alleged irregular shipment into Venezuela. As soon as 21 Air became aware, TSA was immediately notified and the company started conducting its own exhaustive internal investigation, which showed that all security procedures and documentation were followed. The TSA was provided copies of our audit and all documents gathered during the investigation.

Since our founding, 21 Air has always complied with the rules, regulations and security protocols outlined by TSA, and this incident is no different. The company has also successfully fulfilled the requirements of cargo screening as stated in the Venezuelan issued landing permit and has not received any formal notification from the Venezuelan government regarding any irregular shipments to the country.

As a preventive measure, 21 Air made the decision to discontinue all flights into Venezuela until the situation is clarified to ensure the safety and security of our crews and assets. The company is open to collaborating with all national and international authorities to come to a resolution.

21 Air remains a reliable, compliant and responsible charter cargo airline. The company continues committed to honoring its mission of delivering the highest quality Air Cargo Solutions services maintaining teamwork, timely performance and responsive customer service to all our clients.

About 21 Air

21 AIR, LLC a North Carolina corporation was created on February 25, 2014, to provide an innovative, flexible and competitive alternative to ACMI, CMI, and Charter needs worldwide. For the past 4 years, based on an innovative company structure and a sustainable and profitable model, 21 AIR has been successfully providing Charter, ACMI, and CMI services to major air cargo consolidators and global schedule operators. 21 AIR is the most recently certificated United States FAR 121 All Cargo Carrier, becoming the first U.S. airline of its type with full SMS implementation compliance, under newly established commercial aviation regulations. The airline has been authorized to conduct interstate and foreign air transportation of property and mail operating Boeing 767 All Cargo aircraft.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aOLE : Second half at Fulham was fantastic
PU
10:45aNISSAN MOTOR : World's best cricket talent named Nissan Brand Ambassadors
PU
10:20aAT&T : Man charged in $1M "SIM swapping" scheme
AQ
10:20aADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Jide Omokores co-accused recants statements
AQ
10:19aFULL TIME : Manchester United 3-0 Fulham
AQ
10:16aREPSOL : Libyan oil company (NOC), Repsol discuss crisis on al-Charara oil field
AQ
10:15aALPHABET : Google Watching Its Cable Bills -- Overheard
DJ
10:13a21 AIR : Highlights Compliant and Responsible Operations
BU
10:10aALCOA : Warrick Operations decides to `put on hold` coal mining expansion at Liberty Mine
AQ
10:10aGENESIS METALS : receives encouraging resource estimates for Quebec gold project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1IMF Lagarde says oil exporters have not fully recovered from oil shock, cautions against 'white elephant pr..
2EU countries agree on copyright reforms, deal in sight next week
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Money Laundered At Danske Bank Could Be Used To Influence Elections - European Par..
4TENARIS : TENARIS 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and..
5ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : ROCKWELL AUTOMATION : acquires simulation software developer Emulate3D

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.