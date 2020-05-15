21st Century Oncology Becomes Part of Australia's GenesisCare to Increase Access to World Class Cancer Care in the U.S.

Major U.S. integrated cancer care provider 21st Century Oncology has officially become part of GenesisCare’s leading international oncology network. The combined group plans to increase access to high quality cancer care services for patients across U.S. communities.

Australian-headquartered GenesisCare specializes in the delivery of oncology treatment, and today becomes one of the largest networks of integrated oncology care in the world, with treatment centers and clinics across the U.S., Australia, the U.K. and Spain.

Patients will benefit from an increased investment in the latest treatment technology, along with the combined experience of 21st Century Oncology’s specialists and GenesisCare’s international clinical network.

GenesisCare Chief Executive Officer, Dan Collins, is excited for GenesisCare to lead cancer care delivery in the U.S.: “Since day one, improving our patients’ clinical outcomes and their care experience has been our top priority,” Mr. Collins said.

“GenesisCare is delighted to partner alongside the leading physicians and specialist teams at 21st Century Oncology. Together, we can deliver a profound positive impact for cancer patients, not only across America, but around the world.”

The combined group of more than 5,000 doctors, specialists and team will reach over 400,000 patients across 440 locations internationally each year. This includes GenesisCare’s cardiac services in Australia.

“We have exciting long-term growth plans in the U.S. Our vision is to ensure as many cancer patients as possible receive the right outcome, at the right time close to home. Our goal is to make it easier for everyone,” Mr. Collins said.

GenesisCare has committed to installing 10 state-of-the-art linear accelerators in the first 100 days, which are critical to the delivery of highly targeted radiation therapy, at locations across Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Rhode Island.

Commenting on completing this transaction during a global pandemic, Mr. Collins said that employee and patient safety has been critical to ensuring GenesisCare’s ability to treat patients during this crisis.

“Cancer doesn’t stop, and we haven’t either. We couldn’t be prouder of our fantastic teams who have adapted to new ways of working, including even greater safety measures, use of digitally enabled care, and other innovative solutions to keep our teams and patients safe and our centers open when it matters most,” he said.

This acquisition comes on the heels of the announcement on Friday that Landmark Cancer Center had joined 21st Century Oncology.

GenesisCare Chairman Dr. Brian McNamee said GenesisCare had successfully improved patient access to high quality care in Australia and Europe and would do the same in the U.S.

“This new combination is well positioned to be best in class in the U.S., to deliver world class patient care and access, and continued growth,” Dr. McNamee said.

“I have a belief in the people and the game plan, and this highly skilled, determined group will achieve amazing outcomes for patients in the world’s largest healthcare market.”

21st Century Oncology CEO, Kim Commins-Tzoumakas, welcomed the combination with GenesisCare.

“Our physicians and team have been waiting for this day to realize a whole range of wonderful initiatives very quickly which will further enhance quality of care and access for cancer patients across the country. GenesisCare has proven its credentials as a trusted partner in Australia and Europe, and cancer care in the U.S. will now be transformed.

“Following a transition over the next few months, I am thrilled to hand over the reins to the GenesisCare team and my very strong leadership team while I move to a Board role with GenesisCare in the United States. I am so proud of what we have done that brought us here and am looking forward to being part of the team leading the strategy with GenesisCare going forward,” Ms. Commins-Tzoumakas said.

The sale of 21st Century Oncology officially closed today, following customary regulatory reviews.

GenesisCare continues to be led by founder and CEO Dan Collins.

Background

About GenesisCare:

Sydney-headquartered GenesisCare delivers treatment to people with cancer and heart disease, the two largest disease burdens globally. We’re committed to leading the change in how care is given and are currently leading or participating in more than 150 clinical trials. The organization employs more than 3000 highly trained healthcare professionals and support staff across Australia and Europe, including some of the world’s most experienced specialists. Every year GenesisCare clinical teams see more than 160,000 people at more than 150 locations. For cancer treatment, that includes 14 centers in the UK, 21 in Spain and 38 in Australia, with more than 30 new centers under development. We also offer cardiology and sleep services at more than 80 locations across Australia. Our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe that care should be focused on the individual, not the condition, and are proud of our world-class patient satisfaction ratings. For more information visit genesiscare.com

About 21st Century Oncology:

21st Century Oncology is the largest integrated cancer care network in the U.S. Operating as one integrated team in the crusade against cancer, the company carries out its mission with the mindset of “fighting for patients like an army and caring for them like a family.” 21st Century Oncology employs or is affiliated with nearly 900 physicians in the United States, including radiation oncologists and other cancer-related specialists such as urologists, medical oncologists, hematologists, gynecologic oncologists, surgeons and pathologists, to deliver the most advanced, integrated and compassionate cancer care in personal and convenient settings. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, 21st Century Oncology operates 293 locations, including 123 radiation oncology centers located in 15 U.S. states. For more information, please visit 21co.com

About Landmark Cancer Centers:

Founded in 2007, Landmark Cancer Centers began with the aim of providing cancer treatment in a unique out-patient setting with cutting edge technology. 21st Century Oncology completed a joint venture partnership with Landmark Cancer Center on 8 May 2020 to add Landmark’s 12 cancer centers and five medical oncology offices across four states to 21st Century Oncology’s network. The centers are located throughout the southwest and southeast, in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.

